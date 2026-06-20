Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Frustrates Fans With Its Latest Surprise Update

One of the biggest controversies behind Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is that the game never received any extra content, leaving fans high and dry beyond the initial release. Compared to the first game featuring the wall-crawler from developer Insomniac Games, the lack of DLC in the sequel is one players have felt for a long time. Despite rumors of a Venom spin-off and story expansions, the only DLC for the game is purely cosmetic, contradicting many player hopes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Most players have resigned themselves with the knowledge that Insomniac’s focus has moved on from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 following its 2023 launch. With Marvel’s Wolverine on the way this year, some fans are anticipating news about a third game in the Spider-Man series to be announced sometime within the next year or two. However, this only comes after a long period of silence following Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, partially due to major leaks from Insomniac that may have drastically changed how they approached sharing information.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Adds A New Peter Parker Suit From The Upcoming Brand New Day Movie

A surprise update for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 adds a new suit for Peter Parker into the game, releasing on July 28, 2026. This suit is specifically meant to reflect the live action version from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, copying the look actor Tom Holland will wear in the latest MCU film. Since the movie opens in theaters on July 31, 2026, the suit’s inclusion in Insomniac’s game makes complete sense for synergy, and reflects cosmetic additions introduced in the last title from the same developer.

For example, the first Marvel’s Spider-Man introduced suits that mimicked the costumes from other MCU Spider-Man movies, including new abilities alongside them. The Stark Suit was Tom Holland’s look in Spider-Man: Homecoming, while the Iron Spider suit was a copy of the character’s appearance in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Other costumes were added later, including the Homemade Suit to show off Spider-Man’s first look from Homecoming and some Captain America: Civil War scenes. Some updates also added other MCU suits, including Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s suits through the Upgraded Suit and Stealth Suit cosmetics.

DLC content also gave even more movie-related suits to Marvel’s Spider-Man, related to not just MCU films. The Amazing Suit reflected the live action look Andrew Garfield had in the Amazing Spider-Man movies, while the Webbed Suit imitates Tobey Maguire’s appearance in arguably the friendly neighborhood hero’s most known movies directed by Sam Raimi. With the Hybrid Suit and Black and Gold Suits also marking collaborations with the MCU again with Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Brand New Day suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is almost expected, although it was announced suddenly.

One Extra Suit Has Been The Only DLC The Insomniac Superhero Sequel Has Ever Gotten

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games.

By comparison, Marvel’s Spider-Man got three waves of major story DLC, which included a variety of new suits for players to unlock. Even the PC port of the first game saw additional content added, including some of the new movie tie-in suits mentioned earlier. However, until now with the Brand New Day costume, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has hardly gotten any extra content since its release. This alone has led to many player complaints, especially when you dive into how much of the game’s story seemed to set up future events.

There are several loose ends in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which will no longer gain any sort of pay-off until the game’s sequel. Insomniac has made clear that they have no additional plans for story content, but this was after a long period of fans asking or expecting some form of DLC like the first title. The biggest requests were for a possible Marvel’s Venom spin-off, which still could be getting developed based on leaks and rumors behind the scenes. Although updates and a PC port in 2025 improved the quality of the game, features besides just story were largely absent.

Inclusions like New Game+, mission replay, and the ability to change the game’s Time of Day expanded what players could do in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with quality-of-life changes. These are nice, but players have been vocal about wanting new cosmetics for nearly three years now, only to get one MCU suit after a long time. While the suit may be free, players are calling this cosmetic an olive branch that comes too little, too late with the other frustrations that have defined Marvel’s Spider-Man 2‘s disappointing life cycle.

What do you think of the Brand New Day suit coming to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!