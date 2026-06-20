Unusual New Pokemon Trademark Could Bring Back an Iconic Pokemon TCG Release in 2026

Many Pokemon fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration set. This release celebrates 30 years of Pokemon with both new and reprinted cards for a ton of beloved Pokemon. However, 2026 is far from over, and there may well be more new products on the way before The Pokemon Company is finished honoring its iconic franchise. Now, a new trademark suggests one of the best Pokemon TCG products launched during the 20th anniversary celebration could make a comeback.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As 2025’s Destined Rivals release proved, fan love for Team Rocket is still going strong. The Team Rocket-themed set rivals Prismatic Evolutions in popularity. And it looks like there could be more Team Rocket merch on the way. According to PokeBeach, The Pokemon Company recently filed a new trademark for “Are You Perhaps with Team Rocket?” And from the sounds of it, this could be a follow-up to 2016’s big Team Rocket release.

Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration Could Come Alongside New Team Rocket Special Release

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Back in 2016, The Pokemon Company honored 20 years of Pokemon. One of the biggest products to come to the TCG that year was a line of special, Team Rocket-themed products packaged in a Team Rocket briefcase. Among them was a promo Trainer Card called Here Comes Team Rocket! That naming convention certainly looks similar to the newly filed “Are You Perhaps with Team Rocket?” trademark.

A new trademark doesn’t necessarily confirm anything. However, many similar filings have gone on to become new Pokemon TCG sets. PokeBeach notes that the trademark registration falls under the same categories that Pokemon typically uses for new Pokemon TCG products. Often, these trademarks go on to become the names for new sets, such as the Battle Academy trademark from 2024 or the 30th Celebration trademark for this year’s anniversary set.

That said, this trademark is slightly unusual. Pokemon TCG expansions don’t typically include punctuation, so the question mark there is a bit of an odd one. It does, however, resemble the use of an exclamation point for the 2016 Team Rocket promo. This, along with the timing of this year marking the 30th anniversary, suggests the trademark could well bring in a new special Team Rocket release.

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Fans probably shouldn’t get too excited about that just yet, though. The 2016 Team Rocket Special case was $100 and sold as a made-to-order product. Given the massive rise in popularity for the Pokemon TCG since then, it’s likely that any new Team Rocket-themed limited product will sell out to scalpers pretty quickly. After all, the 2016 rendition is going for around $4000 on eBay. That means a new release, as suggested by this trademark, will almost surely put dollar signs in the eyes of resellers.

I also doubt we’re getting another briefcase, given that we just got the Glory of Team Rocket release during the Scarlet & Violet era. But the trademark does suggest Team Rocket fans will have something new to look forward to in the near future. For now, we’ll just have to wait until The Pokemon Company is ready for its official reveal.

What would you like to see from a new Team Rocket set for the Pokemon TCG? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!