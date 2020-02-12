PS4 Game Leaked Ahead of Official Announcement

Another PlayStation 4 game has been leaked by The Pan European Game Information (PEGI) board. This time it's Devolver Digital and DeadToast Entertainment's My Friend Pedro, which made a name for itself last year when it hit Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One thanks to it's over-the-top violent action that made for perfect viral GIFs.

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a PS4 port, but PEGI's new rating of the game has leaked the announcement, which is likely dropping in the near-future. Usually, when a game rating goes live on either PEGI or the ESRB, it usually means an announcement and release of said game is around the corner, however, for now take this additional point of speculation with a grain of salt.

For those that don't know: My Friend Pedro debuted last June via the Nintendo Switch and PC. And it was received pretty warmly, garnering a 78 or 81 on Metacritic, depending on the platform. Then in December, the game came to Xbox One. And now it looks like it's coming to PS4 very soon.

"My Friend Pedro is a violent ballet about friendship, imagination, and one man’s struggle to obliterate anyone in his path at the behest of a sentient banana," reads an official blurb about the game. "The strategic use of split aiming, slow motion, and the ol’ stylish window breach create one sensational action sequence after another in an explosive battle through the violent underworld."

My Friend Pedro is available for Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One for a budget-friendly $20. Below, you can continue to read more about the title:

"Unleash a torrent of destruction with an incredible level of control over both your weapons and your body. Twist and turn through the air while aiming both hands at priority threats or line up a perfect ricochet to drop an unsuspecting gangster from behind. Break up the high octane running and gunning a bit with dynamic sequences like a thrilling motorcycle chase or slow it all down and take a moment to think through a series of clever (and possibly fatal) physics-based puzzles."