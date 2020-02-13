Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Adds Gory New Gameplay Feature

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 is finally live on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, bringing with it a second Battle Pass, a slab of new content, and rumors of an imminent battle royale mode. Beyond all of the new Season 2 content, such as Ghost as an Operator, the game also seems to have added some smaller touches that players are starting to notice. For example, it appears Infinity Ward has added a new dismemberment system to the game.

More specifically, it's been noticed that the game now has dismemberment for when you get popped by a streak. In other words, if your head is exploding off, this is why. At the moment, Infinity Ward hasn't confirmed this addition, and it's unclear how robust it is, but players have been noticing it and sharing it on social media.

Below, you can check out the bloody feature in action, courtesy of Xeccess and Call of Duty experts Charlie Intel:

It looks like the new Season 2 update has added in more dismemberment to Modern Warfare when you get killed by a streak. (u/Xeccess) pic.twitter.com/hQEyBvlus4 — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) February 12, 2020

As you may know, this isn't the first time a Call of Duty game has injected dismemberment into its shooter experience, however, it's not really what the franchise is known for, nor is it ever a selling point when it's featured, despite the rise of dismemberment-heavy games like DOOM. That said, this is one of the best iterations of the feature in the series yet, and it makes you wonder why it's not a staple in the Call of Duty experience.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Should Call of Duty games embrace gore and dismemberment more?