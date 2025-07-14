Donkey Kong Bananza Spoilers Appear Online as Copies Leak Early

Donkey Kong Bananza is the next big game coming to Nintendo Switch 2, and it will be available on the system later this week. While fans still have to wait a few more days for the latest game from the developers of Super Mario Odyssey, it seems some players have gotten it a little bit early. There have now been multiple reports of people having the game in-hand, both locally and in other countries. As a result, spoilers have started to make their way online. Those interested in avoiding any information until the game’s arrival might want to be careful!

Leaks like this have become pretty common with Nintendo games over the last few years. Retailers often break street dates, and we’ve even seen that result in games being dumped online, which was the case for major Switch titles like Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Metroid Dread. Nothing like that seems to have happened with Donkey Kong Bananza, but it looks like a lot of information about the game is starting to circulate on forums like Reddit. Fans that want to experience Bananza‘s storyline for themselves might want to be careful about what they read, as a result.

pauline’s presence in bananza has a lot of fans questioning the donkey kong timeline

Heading into the game’s release date, there are actually a lot of questions fans have about Donkey Kong Bananza. This is the first new Donkey Kong game in more than a decade, and the first 3D game to feature the character since DK64, which was released all the way back in 1999. Since the game was announced for Nintendo Switch 2 in April, it’s been the source of a lot of speculation. Fans desperately want to know how the events of the game fit with the rest of the series, and whether or not this is a prequel. There are also a lot of questions about whether the game will return of the Kremlings and King K. Rool, who were the central antagonists of the franchise for several years before disappearing.

Hopefully fans that would prefer to have the Donkey Kong Bananza experience preserved won’t have to worry about encountering spoilers unintentionally. In the age of social media, a lot of stuff can spread quickly, and some players would prefer to find these discoveries on their own. Fortunately, Donkey Kong Bananza‘s July 17th release date isn’t too much farther away, so fans of the big ape shouldn’t have to be concerned for much longer.

From everything revealed thus far, it seems like Donkey Kong Bananza could end up being one of Nintendo’s biggest games of 2025. Since releasing last month, Nintendo Switch 2 has had just one major game released, which was Mario Kart World. Following Donkey Kong Bananza, that will start to change; multiple Nintendo Switch 2 games are set to be released through the end of 2025, including Pokemon Legends: Z-A, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Kirby Air Riders, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment.

