Marvel United Reveals Awesome Moon Knight Miniature

CMON and Spin Master Games' Marvel United has been a rousing success on Kickstarter, soaring past its funding goal of $150,000 with a current total of $553,450. As a result more stretch goals have been revealed and subsequently unlocked at a rather rapid pace, opening up heroes like Iron Fist, Mockingbird, Luke Cage, and more, but the shining star is easily Moon Knight, who looks absolutely fantastic. That sculpt is stellar, with Moony crouching atop a column and looking down at his poor prey on the ground below. If you're going to try and take down Marvel's legendary villains, you might as well do so in style, and thankfully the team more than delivered with Moon Knight.

Moon Knight was unlocked at the $280,000 mark, and in addition to his miniature, you will get his 12 cards that give him unique abilities to utilize in the game. Now, no word yet on whether one of those is to talk to himself and consult with his other personalities, but here's hoping.

You can check out Moon Knight's mini below.

(Photo: CMON/Spin Master Games)

For those curious, here's the full rundown on all the heroes and villains unlocked so far.

Heroes: Iron Fist, Mockingbird, Luke Cage, Moon Knight, Black Cat, War Machine, Ms. Marvel, Shang Chi, Blade

Villains: Bullseye

M.O.D.O.K. is the next stretch goal up, but we're pretty sure he'll end up being unlocked rather soon.

Marvel United will feature a stellar core hero set of heroes out of the box, which includes Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Hulk, and Iron Man. Players will go up against villains like Red Skull, Taskmaster, and Ultron in an action-packed but strategic cooperative experience.

Marvel United is on Kickstarter now, and you can check it out right here. Make sure to check back right here for more Marvel United coverage