Sonic the Hedgehog: Post-Credits Scene Confirmed

Sonic the Hedgehog is set to begin releasing later tonight, and it will mark the first time that the public can get a good look at everything the Sega mascot gets up to -- and whether the movie will feature any little Easter eggs from the franchise. That includes, but is not limited to, whether there is a post-credits scene for the film. Well, wonder no longer! ComicBook.com can confirm that there is, in fact, a reason to stick around during Sonic the Hedgehog's credits, but we definitely won't spoil what it is.

Again, to be clear: yes, stick around for the credits. You'll know what we're talking about here when you see it, and we will have more coverage of the movie -- full of spoilers -- over the course of the weekend. That includes a full explanation of what the post-credits scene is, and what it means for any possible sequels.

The movie, if you're somehow not familiar, follows Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) as he is on the run from Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) in our world. He ends up teaming up with a human pal, Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), to stop Robotnik's nefarious plans. You can check out ComicBook.com's full review right here.

Here's how Paramount Pictures describes the movie:

"Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic."

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to officially release tomorrow, February 14th, with select screenings beginning tonight. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise's classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.