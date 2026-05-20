Action Game from Star Wars Eclipse Studio Shutting Down After Just One Year in Early Access

Lately, it feels like we’re seeing more and more live-service games get shut down. Sometimes, that’s because a long-running game is running out of steam. Other times, it’s due to an expiring license for a big IP. But often, games shut down after a decent run of live-service gameplay. And then, there are games that shut down pretty quickly after launch, often due to a failure to attract a substantial audience. That’s the case with an Early Access PvP action game that recently announced it will shut down this June.

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Spellcasters Chronicles comes from Quantic Dream, the studio behind the popular Detroit Become Human and the upcoming Star Wars Eclipse. Launched into Early Access in February 2026, Spellcasters Chronicles centered on 3v3 action battles with summons, spellcasting, and strategy. Notably, the game has been free-to-play throughout Early Access, which you might expect to attract a decent-sized audience to the MOBA title. And yet, Quantic Dream cites a lack of audience as the core reason behind discontinuing development on its Early Access title, with full server shutdown planned for June 19th.

Quantic Dream Shuts Down Spellcasters Chronicles, Offers Full Refunds

Courtesy of Quantic Dream

On May 20th, Quantic Dream shared an update via the Spellcasters Chronicles Steam page with the unfortunate news. The studio is discontinuing its development of the PvP title due to the game’s failure to reach “the audience needed to ensure its long-term sustainability.” For now, the game is still available to download in Early Access via Steam. However, its servers will be fully shut down on June 19th. Given its status as a live-service multiplayer title, that means Spellcasters Chronicles will be fully unplayable in just about a month.

Though the game itself is free-to-play, Spellcasters Chronicles did offer in-game purchases. As part of the shutdown process, Quantic Dream is offering full refunds on money spent during Early Access. More details about how to request a refund and the timeline for the game’s shutdown will be released in the coming days via social media. So, if you spent money on Spellcasters Chronicles, stay tuned for how you can get a refund as the game prepares to shut down for good.

Sadly, this game will never make it past Early Access. And it’s a reminder of one of the biggest risks players take when investing in an EA game – that it will never be fully realized. In this case, thanks to full refunds and the free-to-play nature of the game, players won’t be out any money. But anyone who tried the game and loved it will soon lose the ability to play it, let alone see it fully realized in 1.0. And given that many reviews said it showed a lot of promise, that’s quite a shame.

Courtesy of Quantic Dream

That said, the game’s mixed reviews may be part of why it never attracted a larger audience. With slightly under 1000 reviews on Steam, Spellcasters Chronicles sits at a Mixed review average. If you are curious about the game despite its mixed reception in Early Access, you have just about a month to download and play Spellcasters Chronicles before it goes offline for good on June 19th.

Those familiar with Quantic Dream may be wondering what this means for the studio’s other major project, Star Wars Eclipse. As of now, that upcoming action-adventure game is not impacted by the shutdown. The team at Quantic Dream is moving forward with that project despite the unfortunate end of its Early Access MOBA venture.

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