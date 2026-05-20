Japan-Exclusive NES Game Finally Gets Wide Release After 39 Years

An NES game that was only ever released on the console in Japan is finally being let loose around the globe after nearly 40 years. Long before simultaneous worldwide releases became the norm, it was expected that other regions would get certain games ahead of others. This was particularly true of Japan, which happened to receive countless games on the NES (or Famicom, as it was called in the region) long before other territories. Some of these games would even go on to be exclusive to Japan, as publishers wouldn’t find value in translating and releasing them elsewhere. Now, one entry in a series that many might be unfamiliar with is surprisingly making the jump to modern hardware.

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As of this week, Toujinmakyouden Hercules no eikou is receiving its first Western release on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2. First released on NES/Famicom in 1987, Toujinmakyouden Hercules no eikou was the inaugural installment in what would go on to be quite a popular RPG series. The franchise would later receive multiple sequels across Super Nintendo (or Super Famicom) and Game Boy platforms, none of which would also be released outside of Japan. The only entry that bucked this trend was Glory of Heracles, which came to North America for Nintendo DS in 2010.

Now, thanks to video game publisher Hamster and its Console Archives series, Toujinmakyouden Hercules no eikou is launching outside of Japan for the first time. This new version of the game is set to arrive this week on May 21st and will be available digitally on the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop. The game is set to retail for $7.99 and will come with added features like new save points, a rewind function, and screen filters that will allow Toujinmakyouden Hercules no eikou to resemble its original look on CRT televisions.

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“[Toujinmakyouden Hercules no eikou] is an RPG game where you embark on a journey with the goal of defeating the Demon King Hades and rescuing the goddess Venus who has been taken to the underworld,” says the game’s synopsis. “Overcome the various difficulties that await, defeat the monsters that stand in your way, and gallantly rescue Venus!”

Despite surely being unknown to most gamers, it’s great to see Hamster continuing to make games like Toujinmakyouden Hercules no eikou more easily accessible than ever. As the Console Archives program continues onward, hopefully, we’ll start to see even more games like this that were only ever released in Japan in English-speaking regions for the first time.

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