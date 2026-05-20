One of EA’s Best Games Ever Is Now Less Than $1

One of the best games that publisher Electronic Arts has ever released is now selling for an absurd price that’s less than $1. Despite being criticized quite often, EA has still been behind plenty of major franchises throughout its history. Whether it be with Mass Effect, Dead Space, Skate, Madden, or even The Sims, EA is home to some of the most recognizable properties of all-time. Now, one of the most acclaimed entries in arguably its largest current series has seen its price cut substantially.

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As of this week, the Xbox Store has greatly discounted Battlefield 1. Released in 2016, Battlefield 1 isn’t just the best-reviewed game in the Battlefield series over the past ten years, but it’s one of the highest-rated in EA’s history. Over on Metacritic, BF1 boasts a very impressive aggregate review score of 88/100. This puts it behind only titles like Mass Effect, The Sims 2, Burnout 3: Takedown, and Crysis as games that happened to review better than it throughout EA’s history.

This sale in question for Battlefield 1 has seen the game fall to a value of only $0.99. This represents a discount of $19, as the game normally sells for $19.99 nowadays. Conversely, Battlefield 1: Revolution, which includes the base game combined with its Premium Pass, containing all DLC, is selling for $1.99. This deal is perhaps the better of the two, as Revolution typically goes for $39.99.

Despite being somewhat dated at this point, Battlefield 1 is still very much worth checking out in 2026. The game’s World War I setting is one of the more unique backdrops that the series has ever explored, and its multiplayer mode remains somewhat active with players. Whether you’ve played BF1 before or you’re simply looking to revisit it on Xbox, this deal shouldn’t be passed up before it ends on May 27th.

Battlefield 1

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Synopsis: “Experience the dawn of all-out war only in Battlefield 1. Fight your way through epic battles ranging from tight urban combat in a besieged French city to the heavily defended mountain forts in the Italian Alps or frantic combats in the deserts of Arabia. Discover a world at war through an adventure-filled campaign, or join in epic multiplayer battles with up to 64 players, and adapt your tactics to the earth-shattering destruction and dynamic weather. Fight as infantry, lead horse charges or take control of amazing vehicles on land, air and sea, from tanks and biplanes to the gigantic Behemoths – some of the largest vehicles in Battlefield history.”

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