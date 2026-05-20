5 Best Single-Player RPGs for Solo Gamers Looking for their Next TTRPG Adventure

One of the biggest joys of tabletop gaming is how it can bring you together with friends. From Dungeons & Dragons to Vampire: The Masquerade and beyond, most TTRPGs are geared at bringing a group together IRL. Over the years, more options for playing virtually have emerged, from virtual tabletops to co-op games that emulate the TTRPG experience. But scheduling, as ever, remains the final boss of D&D, whether you’re playing in-person or virtually. That is no doubt why TTRPGs with a single-player option have grown in popularity over the years.

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Whether you’re struggling to find a group to play with or navigating the challenge of juggling schedules, sometimes, there’s a gap in your TTRPG schedule. You might even want to try a TTRPG that the rest of your table just isn’t interested in (hello, me trying to start a cozy coven with my combat-loving D&D-only crew). In that case, you might be curious about options for single-player TTRPGs. And believe it or not, they do exist. So if you want to try out a solo RPG that’s pen and paper, here are some of the best single-player TTRPGs around.

5) Scarlet Heroes

Courtesy of Sine Nomine Publishing

Scarlet Heroes is an old-school style TTRPG from Sine Nomine Publishing. It offers a complete RPG system with a focus on classic sword and sorcery vibes. It’s designed for one DM and one player, but also offers plenty of adaptations to play fully solo, no DM required. If you’re longing for a classic D&D experience but lack a large group to play with, this is a great single-player or two-player TTRPG to try.

The game is set in a Southeast Asian-inspired world, with a fully-fledged RPG system that’s designed to mix and match with classic TTRPGs if desired. Like any good TTRPG, Scarlet Heroes offers a bestiary full of creatures, plus a few options for solo campaigns using tables to roll up a DM-free adventure. It’s best suited to those looking for a “good old-fashioned skull-cracking adventure.” Many RPG fans swear by it as their go-to option for single-player roleplay, but it does require a bit more lift than a system that is solely designed for solo gamers.

4) Ker Nethalas: Into the Midnight Throne

Courtesy of Blackoath Entertainment

If you love a good old-fashioned dungeon crawl, Ker Nathalas may well be the solo TTRPG for you. This game comes from Blackoath Entertainment and is explicitly designed as a “single player dungeon crawler set in an endless necropolis.” So unlike solo modules for multiplayer systems, Ker Nethalas is designed as a single-player experience from the ground up.

In Ker Nathalas, you navigate the dark tunnels of a necropolis, rolling D100 checks to determine the results of your efforts. It includes opposed combat checks that make battles surprisingly unpredictable. The game is suited towards players looking to delve through a randomly generated dungeon, with all the survival mechanics and challenges that entails. There are also plenty of options for unique character builds, with over 100 abilities and 20 Masteries to choose from.

3) Riftbreakers

Courtesy of Blackoath Entertainment

Are you a fan of MMORPGs, looking for a similar experience in a tabletop RPG, but without the “massively multiplayer online” part? Well, believe it or not, there is a TTRPG for that, and it’s called Riftbreakers. This system, also from Blackoath Entertainment, brings a fully DM-free toolkit for high fantasy storytelling, complete with MMORPG-inspired solo dungeons. While it can be played in a group, there are plenty of tools for single-player RPG gaming here, as well.

Riftbreakers uses a D100 skill system, pairing dice rolls with in-depth character development to help you progress over time. The game also offers a vast world full of resources that you can use for its crafting system. As you explore, you’ll delve into Rifts, solo dungeons full of exciting rewards. It even has a built-in system to help you move seamlessly between your single-player sessions and optional co-op adventures if you so choose.

2) Ironsworn

Courtesy of Tomkin Press

Chances are, if you’ve ever even dabbled in looking for single-player TTRPGs, you’ve heard of Ironsworn. This game is both an award-winning solo RPG experience and offers a completely free digital edition. So it’s a great option for dipping your toes into solo TTRPGs if you’re not sure it’s for you. Published by Tomkin Press, Ironsworn brings players into a dark fantasy realm where they will embark on dangerous quests. And it does so with a flexible system designed for solo, co-op, or DM-guided play.

Ironsworn isn’t solely a single-player TTRPG, but it is built with a system focused on soloplay. As an Ironsworn, players are bound to their vows, which serve as the foundation for your quests. The game is designed for quick and easy character creation that lets you jump right into the game. It uses a system that combines moves, momentum, and action rolls with a randomized oracle to help tell a solo RPG story. It can be a bit of a steep learning curve, but many fans say it’s worth it if you’re looking for a dark fantasy RPG for solo gamers.

Dragonbane

Courtesy of Free League Publishing

This popular TTRPG is Free League Publishing’s English translation of a much older Swedish system. At its heart, Dragonbane is a classic fantasy TTRPG geared at fast-paced gameplay and limited prep. Though not designed as a fully single-player system, Dragonbane includes dedicated rules for solo play along with specific modules balanced for single-player experiences.

Dragonbane uses a skill-based D20 system with a twist, where lower dice rolls are what you want to get. It uses professions to inform character backgrounds rather than a strict class system, making it easy to engage in creative character building when playing solo or with a group. If you’re looking for a solo game that you might be able to entice your friends to join later, Dragonbane is a great option.

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