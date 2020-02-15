Sonic the Hedgehog Director Reacts to Movie's Release, Teases "Very Bright" Future

Sonic the Hedgehog finally released in theaters this week, and it looks like the movie is poised for a big opening weekend. And while it's not the greatest movie, it has managed to be cement itself a place in a very elite and inclusive pantheon: video game movies that aren't terrible. Most importantly, hardcore fans of the nostalgic and speedy Sega character seem to be happy, which is a complete 180 from when the movie was first revealed last year.

Taking to Twitter, director on the movie, Jeff Fowler, took the opportunity to celebrate the movie's release, thank fans, and seemingly tease that the film is doing very well. Further, he also makes a notd of the "VERY bright" future of the character, suggesting we may see a sequel.

"What... a... DAY!!! No words can describe the appreciation I'm feeling right now," said Fowler on Twitter. "You've taken this little blue hedgehog to EPIC heights. We never could have done it without the FANS... THANK YOU for your LOVE and SUPPORT. The future is VERY bright for the BLUE BLUR ."

"After the very dramatic outcry when the first trailer for the film was revealed, it seems almost improbable that the Sonic the Hedgehog movie even exists," reads the opening of our review of the movie. "If it was possible for the internet to hate-scream at something enough to obliterate it entirely through WiFi, the original Sonic would have been proof of that power. But it didn’t; the studio listened and made changes and now they’ve delivered a very video game-accurate version of the character and I’m happy to report that the movie itself is totally watchable, thanks largely to Ben Schwartz’ magical take on the title character."