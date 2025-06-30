Backyard Baseball ’01 Release Date Announced

Backyard Baseball is a classic franchise that many children of the late 90s and early 2000s got the chance to play on their family’s very first PC. The franchise has recently seen a massive resurgence in popularity thanks to the release of Backyard Baseball ’97, a remaster of the very first game in the series. While we knew Backyard Baseball ’01 was coming as well, we now have an official release date, and fans won’t have to wait very much longer to play it.

The enhanced remaster was officially confirmed via an announcement on X today by the Backyard Sports account. In the post, the developers list the release date for the game as July 8th, specifying that it will be available for PC and mobile devices. It is currently unclear if the game will receive a console port later like Backyard Baseball ’97 did.

July 8th ⚾️💥 Available on Steam and Mobile Devices pic.twitter.com/UVe14gzUBD — Backyard Sports (@_BackyardSports) June 30, 2025

“We’re honored to partner with MLB to bring this iconic game to modern gaming devices for the first time,” said Lindsay Barnett, CEO of Playground Productions, in a new statement today. “Backyard Baseball ‘01 was a game-changer in many ways—introducing some of the sport’s biggest legends into the Backyard universe. We can’t wait for fans to relive the joy of building their dream team with both our beloved original characters and baseball’s greatest pros from that unforgettable era.”

A list of returning features and highlights are listed on the Steam page and include:

30 Charming Backyard kids

Legendary MLB Players

MLB Team Marks

Hilarious Bloopers

8 Classic Ballparks

9 Pitching Power-ups and 4 batting Power-ups

Lively commentary from Sunny Day and Vinnie



“At our core, we are fans first – not just of video games, but of the Backyard Sports franchise,” says the game’s description. “Fans have asked for accessible and legal ways to play their original Backyard titles for years, and we are excited to deliver. Backyard Baseball ‘01 runs well, looks better than ever, is stacked with Steam achievements, includes new bonus features to test your mettle, and creates a new installation for digital preservation within the Backyard Sports catalog that allows the next generation of fans to fall in love with the game.”