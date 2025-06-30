New Halo Reveal Teased for This Year by Developers

Halo Studios is teasing more information on its next Halo game for later this year. The team behind Halo hasn’t released a new game since 2021 when it dropped Halo Infinite, a game that was actually supposed to release a year prior as an Xbox Series X launch title. Of course, 343 Industries, now known as Halo Studios, has been working on post-launch support for the game. It wasn’t until late 2022 that Halo Infinite even had a co-op campaign, so clearly the studio has been busy with the most recent game even after its release. Still, there are more plans for new Halo games.

Last year, it was announced that Halo Studios moved to Unreal Engine 5, an engine that will not only allow more ease when it comes to recruiting and onboarding new staff, but also streamline development on the next game. Rumors indicate that the studio is working on a new remake of Halo: Combat Evolved for the game’s 25th anniversary next year, but nothing has been firmly announced. Many hoped to see the next Halo project announced at the recent Xbox showcase, but the show came and went without any concrete mention of the franchise’s future. It did seem like Phil Spencer teased the Halo remake, but that’s just fans trying to read between the lines.

New Halo Game Reveal Coming This Year

With that said, it sounds like we will hear more sometime this year. In a recent Halo Waypoint blog post, Halo Studios commented on recent speculation about the future of the franchise. Although they typically don’t engage in speculation, the team felt it was important to set some expectations and noted that at last year’s Halo World Championship, they talked about the future of the series. Fans can expect another tease for the future of Halo at this event this October, but it’s unclear if it will be another behind the scenes look or a more concrete reveal like a trailer for the next game.

“Over the past few weeks, there’s been a fair amount of speculation about when and where more details might emerge about any of the multiple projects Halo Studios is actively working on,” reads the blog post. “We don’t usually comment on such matters, but this time we want to enter the chat and share a little more perspective for Halo fans who might be on the fence about whether to attend this year’s event. Last year at HaloWC, we premiered “A New Dawn” where we talked about the switch to Unreal Engine, gave you a behind the scenes look at Project Foundry, and debuted our evolution to Halo Studios as we enter a new chapter for Halo. For us, “A New Dawn” was just the beginning – at this year’s HaloWC, we look forward to continuing the conversation.”

It’s nice of Halo Studios to come out and be so upfront with fans, especially since speculation like this tends to go on for months and even years with other games. It drives fans to the point of insanity and generally fosters an unhealthy community. It’s good to set expectations and hopefully, this reveal will answer the questions fans have for what’s next for Halo. It’s also rumored that Halo is coming to PS5 in some capacity, so hopefully we get more details on that here as well.