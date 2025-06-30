Nintendo Switch Teases Imminent Price Increase in Some Countries

It appears that Nintendo is preparing fans for a price increase on the Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo Switch is one of the best selling consoles of all-time just behind the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo DS. It was a huge win for Nintendo when it was released back in 2017 as the company took a big hit with the Wii U, a console that failed commercially despite being generally well-liked by Nintendo fans. Thankfully, the Switch was a huge hit largely thanks to it being a console/portable hybrid that allowed fans to take console-quality games on the go. Of course, there were some compromises to keep it affordable and it would show there’s demand for other things like Steam Deck, but it was a huge hit.

Now, the Nintendo Switch 2 is here and it has been a huge hit so far. It is a much more powerful version of its predecessor, allowing players to play big games like Hitman and Cyberpunk 2077 on the go while retaining solid performance. There are still plans for Nintendo to keep supporting the Switch 1, as games like Metroid Prime 4 are slated to come to the console at launch later this year. It’s unclear how long this support will last, but Switch 1 fans will have some time to upgrade without missing on too much stuff.

Nintendo Switch Price Increase in Canada Teased by Nintendo

nintendo switch

With that said, if you’re looking to buy a Nintendo Switch in hopes that the price is going to drop after the release of the Switch 2, don’t hold your breath… especially if you’re in Canada. Nintendo has announced that the Nintendo Switch will be getting a price change due to “market conditions” in Canada and more information will be revealed in August. Unfortunately, this will apply to all versions of the Nintendo Switch as well as games and accessories. The one upside is this does not apply to the Nintendo Switch 2.

“Pricing for the original Nintendo Switch family of systems and products in Canada will change based on market conditions,” said Nintendo. “These include Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, physical and digital Nintendo Switch games and Nintendo Switch accessories. Other Nintendo products, including amiibo and Nintendo Switch Online memberships will also experience price changes. Please note: This pricing change does not apply to the Nintendo Switch 2 system, accessories, or software.”

Given the heads-up and the wording of Nintendo’s statement, it seems to be teasing a price increase for the console as a price drop wouldn’t be teased like this nor would it feel so ominous. Furthermore, if it was a price drop, it wouldn’t make sense for games and accessories to all drop at the same time as well. It likely indicates a price increase across the board. This only applies to Canada right now, but we’ll keep you posted if this changes for other countries or if there’s a price increase on the Nintendo Switch 2 in the future. Some fans feared a Switch 2 price increase prior to release due to tariffs, but that didn’t end up coming to fruition.