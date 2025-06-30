New Red Dead Online Missions Tease Zombie Content

Rockstar Games has surprised fans by confirming that it will be releasing new Red Dead Online content this week and it may tease zombie content. Back in 2018, Rockstar Games fans were elated to see Red Dead Redemption 2 would get its own online mode similar to GTA Online. Unfortunately, the mode didn’t meet expectations and Rockstar struggled to put content out for it and was hindered by COVID in what would’ve been the game’s second year. Players were left feeling frustrated by the game’s lack of meaningful support, especially as GTA Online continued to thrive and it felt like it just didn’t live up to its potential.

By 2022, Rockstar confirmed that Red Dead Online would no longer be receiving any major content updates as the developer was focusing its efforts on GTA 6 going forward. It was disappointing and left many wondering about what could’ve been, but it wasn’t in the cards. Although Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best selling games of all-time, it never received single player DLC either which bummed fans out who enjoyed the first game’s Undead Nightmare expansion. It seemed that fans would just have to be content with the core game, but Rockstar is teasing some surprise content.

Despite Rockstar clearly being deep in development on GTA 6 with it due out in less than a year, they’ve found a way to add some new missions to Red Dead Online this week. Rockstar Games has confirmed to community members such as videotechuk_ on Twitter that it will be releasing new missions in Red Dead Online with single player character Theodore Levin at the center of them. He will ask players to help him investigate some bizarre, unexplained mysteries in the West that involve them tracking down beasts and looking into an “undead plague.”

“Author Theodore Levin needs your help investigating the bizarre and unexplained in Strange Tales of the West — a new set of four eerie Telegram Missions available tomorrow in Red Dead Online,” reads Rockstar’s description of the update. “Track down undead plagues, rogue automations, swamp beasts, and more by collecting Mr. Levin’s letter from any Post Office or your Camp’s Lockbox, or by launching Telegram Missions from the Player Menu.”

Of course, this only entices players who have been longing for some zombie content in Red Dead Redemption 2. Whether this is just a one-off occasion or something that hints at a larger update or DLC this fall remains to be seen. Red Dead Redemption 2 is rumored to be getting a remaster this fall for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Nintendo Switch 2. Perhaps there’s a chance it will come with a new DLC or added content that features zombies.

Only time will tell, but we do urge you to be cautious in hyping yourself up too much. Rockstar is pretty pre-occupied with GTA 6, so it would definitely be a bit of a longshot if this was some massive new update or DLC, but one can hope!

Do you want to see an Undead Nightmare-like DLC for Red Dead Redemption 2? Let me know in the comments.