The Witcher Video Might Confirm Lambert Casting

Witcher fans were delighted to hear that season 2 of the popular Netflix show might include more Witchers, particularly two Witchers who are allies to Geralt in the games and novels. One of those included in the initial report happened to be Lambert, one of the last Witchers to be trained at Kaer Morhen, the School of the Wolf. The report stated that actor Paul Bullion would be playing Lambert, and while there's been no official confirmation from Netflix, it does seem more and more likely that Bullion is playing that role if you've been paying attention to his social media. Today Bullion shared a new video of him in training, and he's wielding a sword much like Geralt's and his swordsmanship and skill very much gives Blaviken vibes as well.

Bullion posted the video with the caption "Lots to improve on and learn but progress! Thanks @owaingwynn and @JonathanHolby today for the guidance! #Fight in the park !", and he looks like the training is coming along quite well. We can't wait to see him in the show, and here's hoping that we get to see him fight right alongside Henry Cavill's Geralt before the season is all wrapped up.

You can check it out in the post below.

Lots to improve on and learn but progress! Thanks @owaingwynn and @JonathanHolby today for the guidance! #Fight in the park ! pic.twitter.com/w2i7ZMbffx — Paul Bullion (@PaulBullionLive) January 14, 2020

It seems he's already come a long way from one of his earlier posts, where he revealed that he hit himself in the shin, though only once.

"Beautiful morning #fighting in the park. Getting some flow with good friend @JonathanHolby .... I only cracked myself in the shin once! #improvement"

Beautiful morning #fighting in the park. Getting some flow with good friend @JonathanHolby .... I only cracked myself in the shin once! #improvement pic.twitter.com/ijppP1DVfZ — Paul Bullion (@PaulBullionLive) February 1, 2020

While Geralt is clearly the most well known Witcher, he's one of several still floating around the world, and Lambert is one of the more memorable ones. Lambert travels around the world as well, but unlike Geralt spends a lot more time at Kaer Morhen with Vesemir and Coen. Lamber is much more prevalent in CD Projekt Red's series, as he makes appearances in all three games, especially in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, where Geralt works alongside him several times on quests and in a major battle.

In the books, Lambert is just like he is in the games, which is sharply sarcastic and rude to anyone he doesn't like, which includes Triss Merigold. It remains to be seen if that will be kept for the series, but we bet it will show up.

Are you excited for more Witchers in season 2? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!