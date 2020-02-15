Xbox Game Pass Is Losing Another Batch of Great Games

Microsoft does a stellar job of promoting all the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass on both Xbox One and PC. For example, it got the word out about the service's latest two additions pretty efficiently. However, for obvious reasons, what it's not good at is spreading word of what games are leaving the service. That said, Xbox Game Pass is losing a new batch of great games. More specifically, it's losing four games, Snake Pass, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Batman: Return to Arkham, and Just Cause 4.

When is Xbox Game Pass losing these games? Well, according to Microsoft, when a game is added to the "leaving soon" section, it means the games are leaving in the next two weeks. All four of them were added yesterday, which means come the end of February, they will be gone. In other words, if you want to play any of them, you should probably get on that sooner rather than later.

For those that don't know: Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription that costs $10 a month, but that regularly goes on sale for dirt cheap prices. As a subscriber to it, you get unlimited access to a vast library of games that's constantly added to and subtracted to in order to ensure the library is constantly evolving and perpetually fresh. In addition to this, subscribers get other perks as well, such as exclusive discounts.

Below, you can read more about the four aforementioned 4 game, as well as watch trailers for each:

Batman: Return to Arkham: "Return to Arkham and experience two of the most critically acclaimed titles of the last generation - Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City, with fully remastered and updated visuals. Play as Batman and utilize a wide range of gadgets and abilities to take down the biggest villains in Gotham. Batman: Return to Arkham includes the comprehensive versions of both games and includes all previously released additional content."

Snake Pass: "As Noodle the snake, slither, wriggle, curl, coil and climb your way to the top of Haven Tor in this one of a kind physics based, puzzle platform adventure from award winning independent studio Sumo Digital!"

Just Cause 4: "Welcome to Solís, a huge South American world home of conflict, oppression and extreme weather conditions. Just Cause 4 sees rogue agent Rico Rodriguez land in Solís to hunt down the truth about his past, at any cost. Strap into your wingsuit, equip your fully customizable grappling hook, and get ready to bring the thunder!"

Rise of the Tomb Raider: "Featuring epic, high-octane action moments set in the most beautifully hostile environments on earth, Rise of the Tomb Raider delivers a cinematic survival action adventure where you will join Lara Croft on her first tomb raiding expedition."

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One and PC. For more news and all types of coverage on the service, be sure to check out our past and recent articles on Xbox Game Pass by clicking right here.