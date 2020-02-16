Toonami Reviews Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Toonami might be most commonly associated with adult swim and anime, and rightfully so, but that's not all the programming block dives into. Every so often, it also runs segments on video games, and more specifically, its own reviews. Such was the case last night when TOM and SARA reviewed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the latest and greatest Star Wars game from developer Respawn Entertainment.

"Everybody knows that we're huge Star Wars nerds," TOM says at the beginning of the review, "so it only makes sense that we'd be down with Jedi: Fallen Order."

"All in all, this is a great Star Wars game that's true to its source," SARA adds, "and has a surprising amount of cool stuff to do." Ultimately, Toonami gives Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order an 8.5 out of 10, though it's unclear exactly where it lost that 1.5. "It's no Knights of the Old Republic -- nothing is -- but it's fun as hell," TOM concludes.

For reference, ComicBook.com's own Tanner Dedmon gave the game a 4 out of 5 back when it released last year, so it sounds like both us and Toonami are mostly on the same wavelength here. Here's a snippet from our official review:

"With the skillful, dynamic gameplay and the lukewarm story in the Star Wars timeline taken into consideration, the question of how this game holds up becomes a two-part query: is it a good game, and is it a good Star Wars game? The answer to the first question is an easy one. Heavy on adventure and cinematic style, Fallen Order is absolutely a game worth anyone’s time if you’ve got even an inkling of interest in Star Wars. You won’t feel left behind, thanks to the new characters, if you’re less familiar with Star Wars, and those who know the fandom inside and out will pick up on clever nods and filled-in blanks. You could remove the Star Wars wrappings and it’d still be a fantastic experience which could be construed as both a positive and a negative. So many Star Wars experiences are based off prior exposure now that it’d be nearly impossible for one person to have the same experience with this story as another, but even if you knock the story, everything else about the game is solid and worth your time."

Here's how publisher EA describes the game over on its official website:

"Aided by a former Jedi Knight, a prickly pilot, and a fearless droid companion, you must escape the sinister machinations of the Imperial forces in this story driven adventure."

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Star Wars game right here.

