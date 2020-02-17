Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Fan Creates Stunning Take on Old Man Starkiller

Long before the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, there was Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. The game put players in the role of Starkiller, a previously unknown padawan of Darth Vader. Of course, previously unseen Star Wars characters don't have the best of luck surviving Expanded Universe tales, and Starkiller was no exception. The character did not make it through the end of the first Force Unleashed, but a clone was created in the game's sequel, and managed to survive both endings (in some form). After Disney's acquisition of the Star Wars brand, those games have been made non-canon, but they still exist in the hearts of some gamers and Star Wars fans, including Twitter user @HegoDamaskEU.

@HegoDamaskEU created the older take on Starkiller using FaceApp and Photoshop. It really is an amazing take on the character, and a testament to the passion many fans still have for the Expanded Universe. While Starkiller won't likely appear in the Star Wars canon again, it is interesting to see what the character might look like had he continued making new appearances in the EU.

Released in 2008, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed was an ambitious Star Wars project. Taking place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, the game tells the story of the formation of the Rebel Alliance, which is created after Starkiller sacrifices himself to defeat Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine. With a plot co-written by George Lucas, the game received major attention from the Star Wars fanbase. As a result, The Force Unleashed became the fastest-selling Star Wars game up to that point.

In many ways, The Force Unleashed seems like a predecessor to Jedi: Fallen Order. While the two games tell different stories, both take place during a similar point in the Star Wars timeline, featuring powerful force users. Time will tell if Cal Kestis can manage to become as fondly remembered as Starkiller is by the Star Wars fanbase.

