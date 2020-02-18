Xbox Game Pass Is Losing Two Big Games Soon

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service is getting a bunch of new games soon, and like the other game additions that happen periodically, there’s pretty much something for everyone there. But those new games being added means that some other ones have to go away, and two of the ones that are leaving are big ones. Those two games are Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, and they’ll be joined by several other games when they all depart from the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

News of Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion leaving the Xbox Game Pass service soon was shared in the same announcement that listed the games being added soon that include Kingdom Hearts 3 and more. Microsoft listed seven different games quite different from each other that’ll be removed soon, games that range from more recent releases to the classics like Oblivion, Fallout 3, and some of the Arkham games.

The games leaving Xbox Game Pass soon can be found below.

These games are: -no longer redacted

-verY good

Xbox Game Pass Games Leaving Soon

Fallout 3

Just Cause 4

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Snake Pass

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkam City

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum

If you’ve been an Xbox Game Pass subscriber for a while now, you’ll know that there’s an extra incentive to get these games before they leave besides the fact that they’re being removed soon. Each of the games will be offered to Xbox Game Pass subscribers at a 20% discount while they’re still in the catalog so that people can add them to their libraries for good. Both Fallout 3 and Oblivion only cost $14.99 anyway, so it’s not a bad deal if you’ve never tried those before or still can’t get enough of them.

Microsoft’s announcement didn’t say precisely when the games would be the removed from the service, so be sure to get in as much time with them as possible or make your discounted purchases before they’re removed.

