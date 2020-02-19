Co-op Alien Game Cancelled Because of Dinsey-Fox Merger

A new co-op Alien game was in development at 3D Realms, but was unfortunately cancelled following Fox's merger with Disney, according to the vice president of 3D Realms, Frederik Schreiber. Dubbed Aliens: Hadleys Hope, word of the project comes via a Twitter interaction between Schreiber and Gears of War creator Cliff Bleszinski. Recently, on Twitter, the latter revealed and detailed the Alien game he almost made, which was cancelled after Disney and Fox merged. Replying to this, the aforementioned Schreiber revealed that 3D Realms was also working on an Alien game that was canned under the same exact circumstances.

"This is crazy... we were in the talk about the exact same thing," said the vice president of 3D Realms. "New Aliens FPS, taking place at Hadleys Hope (4-player coop). Almost went through. Happened right around the time at the Disney acquisition, and when that happened, it all fell to the ground."

Schreiber continued, and also provided some official screens of the game's pitch, which in turn reveal more details about the project.

"Game was called Aliens: Hadleys Hope. We went quite far into pre-production before the Disney/Fox acquisition, and then we had to cancel it, and move on with something else."

Unfortunately, like Bleszinski's project, the chances we will ever see this revived and released are slim, which is a shame, because the market could use some additional (and good) Alien games. The most notably entry in the series of late was Creative Assembly and Sega's 2014 survival-horror game, Alien Isolation.

Looking ahead, we know that there's at least one AAA Alien game in development at Cold Iron Studios, but right now it's unclear what the status of that project is.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What would be the elevator pitch for your dream Alien game?

