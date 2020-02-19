New Batman Game Logo Reportedly Revealed

Warner Bros. Montreal has yet to announce its new Batman game, but it looks like the new logo for the reported reboot has already leaked. Over on Twitter, a new Batman logo reportedly located in the office of Warner Bros. Montreal is making the rounds, because upon initial inspection, it seems to be a completely new Batman logo, which suggests it's for the new game. If this is indeed the game's logo, then this would be our first look at the logo, which as you can see, takes inspiration from the Beyond logo, but makes some tweaks to it.

Spotted by GWW journalist James Sigfield, the new logo was apparently spotted in the elevator of Warner Bros. Montreal, the developer on the project. As you can see, the logo is a pretty massive departure from the logo of Batman: Arkham series, which lends credence to the reports that this new game is going to reboot the series.

Meanwhile, the logo does share similarities with the Batman Beyond logo, however, the fact that the logo is black and that the head and wings look different, suggests this has nothing to do with Batman Beyond. However, whether it has anything to do with the new Batman game, well that's a different question. It's possible this is leftover from the cancelled Damian Wayne game. It's also possible it's not related to any Batman game at all, however, given that this was in Warner Bros. Montreal's office, that's a little hard to believe.

This could possibly be our first look at the logo from the new Batman game reboot. (From the elevator at WB Montreal) pic.twitter.com/hPACSCS0Wh — James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) February 19, 2020

Of course, for now, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. That said, the mystery game is rumored to release as early as this year, so hopefully we will hear more about the project very soon. In the meanwhile, feel free to sound off in the comments with your thoughts and hot-takes. What do you think of this logo? If real, do you think it lends credence to the reports that the game is a reboot of the Batman: Arkham series?

