Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Announces 1990s Themed Tournament

The 1990s were a great decade for gaming. During that time, a number of terrific video games were released, and some of the biggest icons of the industry made their debut. In honor of these classic characters, Nintendo is hosting an all-new tournament in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, centered around fighters that first appeared in the era of Pepsi Points, TGIF, and the console wars. That means players can select fighters such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Cloud Strife, Charizard, Pikachu, and Yoshi, but older stars like Mario, Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, and Peach are out. Stages will also be limited to that particular decade, as well.

As far as tournament themes go, this one is definitely a strong one! A lot of the fighters from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate first appeared during the 1990s, so players will actually have a very large pool of fighters to pick from. However, there are also enough omissions to keep things interesting.

Nintendo regularly adds new tournaments to the game. Earlier this year, the company staged a tournament based around Super Smash Bros. Melee, which only allowed players to use fighters that first appeared in that particular game. Of course, given that game's continued popularity among fighting game fans, it should come as little surprise that many gamers were particularly excited for that tournament!

With Smash fans still waiting for news about the second Fighter's Pass, tournaments like this one are a great way to keep Smash fans interested. It should be noted that, of the five characters that debuted in the first Fighter's Pass, only two will be playable in the new tournament: Terry Bogard and Banjo-Kazooie. Their first appearances were in 1991 and 1998, respectively.

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 1990s tournament will kick-off February 21st, and will last for three days. Do you plan on taking part in the tournament? Who is your favorite video game icon to debut during the 1990s? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

