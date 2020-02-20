Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Getting a Day One Patch

It's not uncommon for video games to receive a patch the day of release. For publishers, it sometimes means a last-minute opportunity to make a change before gamers technically have the finished product in-hand. Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection will follow that particular trend with a patch for the game's new Z Chaser Versus Mode. Once the patch has been installed, fans of Capcom's blue bomber will have an opportunity to chase after the clear times of other players, as well as view replay runs of those clear times. For speedrunners, and just those who like to challenge themselves, it's certainly a nice addition!

All in all, if Capcom had to add anything as a Day One patch, updating Z Chaser mode certainly makes the most sense. The problem with Day One patches is that they prevent reviewers from assessing whatever is added to the game before launch. However, in this case, Z Chaser mode likely won't have much in the way of World Records to chase until players have had some time to spend with the game, anyway, so it's kind of a moot point!

It will be interesting to see what sort of impact the Z Chaser mode will have on the collection's replay value. Since Mega Man Zero's original release, the spin-off series has encouraged players to beat their times, as levels give players rankings after each level. Some of those rankings can be a bit mean-spirited (though never inappropriate), so leaderboards could quickly get competitive!

Heads up, heroes – a small patch will launch along with Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection that primarily adds online components for Z Chaser, namely World Record Chaser and online leaderboards so you can chase online rivals all around the world! pic.twitter.com/VG6ne4mA1H — Mega Man (@MegaMan) February 19, 2020

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection is the third in Capcom's series of Mega Man collections. The title covers the four Mega Man Zero titles (which initially released on Game Boy Advance) and the two ZX games (which debuted on DS). The titles chronologically follow the Mega Man X series, and feature the same platforming action the franchise has long been known for, albeit with a steeper difficulty level.

