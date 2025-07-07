Dune: Awakening Update Brings Requested Change to Landsraad

Funcom’s open-world survival game, Dune: Awakening, continues to be one of the most played games on Steam since it released a month ago. As of now, according to SteamDB, it is the 24th most-played game on the platform, with 61,798 active users. So, it makes sense that the developer would want to continue to update the popular game to keep content fresh and ensure a smooth experience. Update 1.1.15.0 focuses on the latter, specifically adding some changes to the Deep Desert, End Game, and Landsraad.
One of the most notable changes to Dune: Awakening is made to Landsraad tasks. Specifically, Kill and Delivery Contribution can happen after a Landsraad task has been completed, but awarding only personal contribution, which has been a community-requested quality of life improvement for the feature. Also, the update adds plenty of other fixes and improvements, like improved game stability, a new audio alert for PvP zone changes, and a fix for an exploit that allowed players to build a vehicle with items from another player’s inventory.
Here are the full patch notes for Dune: Awakening Update 1.1.15.0:
Full Dune: Awakening Update 1.1.15.0 Patch Notes
Hey Sleepers,
The following page will list patch notes for 1.1.15.0 and subsequent releases. Some of the patches below will take effect the moment they are deployed, while others may require a downtime. Please keep an eye for in-game service messages.
Remember to restart your Steam client if the download does not appear automatically for you.
For the list of known issues, please visit our Discord server of Steam discussion boards.
Features and Changes
Deep Desert, End Game, and Landsraad
- Tier 6 resources can now be collected across wider areas in the PvE part of the Deep Desert.
- We added an element of randomization to the respawn timer of unique loot containers in the Deep Desert.
- The plastanium tier crafting components were split up to drop based on the content location: Imperial Testing Stations, Caves, or Shipwrecks, with each of them dropping their own selection of components. Fallen Shipwrecks and Buried Treasure can drop components from any location.
- Added a chance of a different selection of Uniques drop in PvE loot in Deep Desert.
- The spawn rate of medium fields increased from 5 back to 8, and of the small spice fields increased from 22 to 30.
- The delay for leaving a PvP security zone increased from 5 to 30 seconds to prevent border camping and allow PvP players to protect their area.
- Changed Landsraad tasks to allow for Kill and Delivery Contribution to happen after the task has been completed but awarding only personal contribution. (i.e., which faction won and how many guild votes were awarded are unaffected by contributions made after the task was completed by one faction).
Other:
- Improved game stability.
- Reduced the cases where the sandworm can push vehicles under terrain.
- Added a new audio alert for the PvP zone change.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the Harkonnen faction recruitment contract “Do you have what it takes?” could sometimes get stuck and couldn’t be completed if you exited the dialogue with Maxim Kazmir before selecting the line “It says here that you’re looking for recruits“ to complete the contract.
- Fixed an issue where contract rewards dropped on the ground if your inventory was full, which could lead to situations where you would miss them. Now rewards can only be claimed when there is enough space in your inventory.
- Fixed an issue where vehicle modules wouldn’t highlight properly after the player had applied a customization variant.
- Fixed an issue where the positioning of a pentashield surface could overlap with an existing pentashield surface.
- Fixed an exploit that would allow building a vehicle with items from another player’s inventory.