Dune: Awakening Update Brings Requested Change to Landsraad

Funcom’s open-world survival game, Dune: Awakening, continues to be one of the most played games on Steam since it released a month ago. As of now, according to SteamDB, it is the 24th most-played game on the platform, with 61,798 active users. So, it makes sense that the developer would want to continue to update the popular game to keep content fresh and ensure a smooth experience. Update 1.1.15.0 focuses on the latter, specifically adding some changes to the Deep Desert, End Game, and Landsraad.

One of the most notable changes to Dune: Awakening is made to Landsraad tasks. Specifically, Kill and Delivery Contribution can happen after a Landsraad task has been completed, but awarding only personal contribution, which has been a community-requested quality of life improvement for the feature. Also, the update adds plenty of other fixes and improvements, like improved game stability, a new audio alert for PvP zone changes, and a fix for an exploit that allowed players to build a vehicle with items from another player’s inventory.

Here are the full patch notes for Dune: Awakening Update 1.1.15.0:

Features and Changes

Deep Desert, End Game, and Landsraad

Tier 6 resources can now be collected across wider areas in the PvE part of the Deep Desert.

We added an element of randomization to the respawn timer of unique loot containers in the Deep Desert.

The plastanium tier crafting components were split up to drop based on the content location: Imperial Testing Stations, Caves, or Shipwrecks, with each of them dropping their own selection of components. Fallen Shipwrecks and Buried Treasure can drop components from any location.

Added a chance of a different selection of Uniques drop in PvE loot in Deep Desert.

The spawn rate of medium fields increased from 5 back to 8, and of the small spice fields increased from 22 to 30.

The delay for leaving a PvP security zone increased from 5 to 30 seconds to prevent border camping and allow PvP players to protect their area.

Changed Landsraad tasks to allow for Kill and Delivery Contribution to happen after the task has been completed but awarding only personal contribution. (i.e., which faction won and how many guild votes were awarded are unaffected by contributions made after the task was completed by one faction).

Other:

Improved game stability.

Reduced the cases where the sandworm can push vehicles under terrain.

Added a new audio alert for the PvP zone change.

Fixes