New Warhammer Game Now Playable on Steam Deck

A new update has been released for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition that has finally answered a major fan request since launch. Thanks to the new update, players can finally take the remaster on the go, as this version of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine is now compatible with the Steam Deck. The game has received a rocky reception since it was released due to a variety of issues, some of which have also been addressed in this update.

Many have praised the performance on Steam Deck and celebrated the fact Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition is finally playable on this platform. That said, while the Steam Deck support is a major focus of Update 3, developers SneakyBox and Relic Entertainment have completed numerous bug fixes and resolved various issues. In addition to this, controller support has also been improved on PC.

The issues and bugs addressed with this update include both UI and UX enhancements that target the HUD and inputs. Gameplay problems that prevented players from progressing in the game have also been taken care of. Finally, players will also see bugs with networking, audio, visual, and technical aspects of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition fixed.

For a full list of everything in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition’s Update 3, check out the patch notes below.

warhammer 40,000: Space Marine’s TIdus.

Localization

Updated Dutch, Polish, and Italian translations.

Improved localization for game modes, controller options, and key terms (e.g. Skar Boyz).

UI/UX Enhancements

Major improvements to chat input, scoreboard layout, and HUD elements.

Added glow effects, spacing fixes, and better alignment across menus.

Improved mission selection, unlock notifications, and subtitle persistence.

Added new button prompts, SFX, and controller glyphs (including Steam Deck and Switch Pro).

Fixed softlocks, graphical glitches, and input issues in various screens.

Gameplay Fixes

Fixed softlock in Exterminatus wave 5.

Restored coop live tokens and fixed weapon wheel ammo display.

Improved challenge decorators and shield visualisers.

Fixed campaign info and map loading inconsistencies.

Legacy black screen issue fixed

Platform & Controller Support

Steam Deck now launches correctly.

Improved controller disconnect handling on PC.

Networking

Fixed session code visibility in streamer mode.

Improved EOS invite handling and native session stability.

Disabled team auto-balancing during gameplay.

Enhanced P2P connection handling to prevent lobby splits.

Technical & Build

Moved local user profile data to AppData to prevent config crashes.

Added memory safety for loadouts and improved fade animations.

Audio & Visual