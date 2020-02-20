Xbox Game Pass Adds Game of Thrones Game and More Today

Today, Xbox Game Pass is adding three new games to its libraries on Xbox One and PC. The first of these is World of Horror, which is a brand new release that will only be available on the latter. The second game is also only being added to PC, and it's Reign: Games of Thrones from Devolver Digital. Lastly, on Xbox One, Microsoft is giving Xbox Game Pass subscribers an older Xbox 360 game that's ready to break your spirit. That game is none other than Ninja Gaiden II.

As always, it's unclear how long all three of the games will be available, so if you see something you want to play, it's always best to jump on it sooner rather than later. Sometimes games hang around for awhile, other times they stick around for a couple months max.

As for Xbox Game Pass, it's a Netflix-style subscription service that runs at $10 a month. As a subscriber to it -- either on PC or Xbox One -- you get unlimited access to a vast and evolving library of games, plus other perks like exclusive discounts, the ability to play the occasional game or beta early, and more.

These games are EXTREMELY available today pic.twitter.com/zOWNgD3MbT — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) February 20, 2020

Below, you can read more about all three Xbox Game Pass games, and watch trailers for each as well:

World of Horror: "Experience the quiet terror of this 1-bit love letter to Junji Ito and H.P. Lovecraft. Navigate a hellish roguelite reality with turn-based combat and unforgiving choices. Experiment with your deck of event cards to discover new forms of cosmic horror in every playthrough. The inevitable awaits..."

Reigns: Game of Thrones: "Reigns: Game of Thrones is the heir to the award-winning HBO TV series Game of Thrones and the smash-hit swipe ‘em up series Reigns from Nerial and Devolver Digital. Through the fiery visions of Melisandre, claim the Iron Throne as Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and more to carefully navigate the complex relationships and hostile factions of the Seven Kingdoms. Employ ruthless tactics to outwit political rivals and wield impervious charm on your fickle bannerman. Maintain the balance and favor of the people to extend your reign and maybe, one day, survive the horrors of the coming winter."

Ninja Gaiden II: "In Ninja Gaiden II, gamers must guide Ryu Hayabusa on a mission to avenge his clan and prevent the destruction of the human race. Armed with an assortment of ninja weaponry, players must help Ryu skillfully maneuver through a world fraught with peril and danger."

