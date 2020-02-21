Dungeons & Dragons Has Seven Digital Games in Development

Dungeons & Dragons has big plans for digital in the coming years. Wizards of the Coast CEO Chris Cocks announced at an investor event at New York Toy Fair that Wizards of the Coast and various partners were developing seven new digital games based on the Dungeons & Dragons brand. In the event, Cocks noted that over 65% of PC/console RPG fans had a positive brand awareness of D&D, which has led to Wizards upping its digital plans in the coming years. Two of these games are the previously announced Baldur's Gate 3 and Dark Alliance, but Wizards of the Coast also plans to release at least one new D&D game between now and 2025.

The announcement that a ton of new Dungeons & Dragons games appears to be the "big" announcement teased by Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner earlier this month, although fans will likely find it a bit underwhelming. However, Wizards of the Coast is making a strong effort to leverage their IPs Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons into expanded digital content, and that means more digital games in the very near future.

Digital games such as Baldur's Gate and Planescape: Torment helped introduce the various campaign settings of Dungeons & Dragons to tons of new gamers, many of which had never played a tabletop RPG before. And while tabletop fans might have hoped for a big tabletop announcement at today's investor event, it seems that Wizards of the Coast is looking to keep expanding D&D's reach into pop culture. In recent months, the Dungeons & Dragons brand has had Funko POP! figures and new tabletop game announcements, in addition to a crossover with Critical Role coming out later this month.

Luckily, Dungeons & Dragons will have a few more announcements later this year. Only one of its 3-4 annual slate of books has been announced, and recent playtesting has suggested some very big things in the future.

You can listen to the full Hasbro investor call here.

