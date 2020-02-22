Nintendo Switch Getting Popular Cyberpunk Game "Soon"

Today, developer Reikon Games and publisher Devolver Digital announced that the former's top-down cyberpunk action-shooter, Ruiner, is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, there's no word of a precise release date, but it's noted the game will drop "soon." Of course, "soon" is pretty subjective and vague, but it at least seemingly confirms we are dealing with a 2020 release date.

For those that don't know: Ruiner debuted back on the scene in 2017 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC to both decent critical and consumer acclaim. It didn't light the world on fire, but it was one of the more notable "smaller" releases of the year.

"Ruiner is a brutal action shooter set in the year 2091 in the cyber metropolis Rengkok," reads an official pitch of the game. "A wired sociopath lashes out against a corrupt system to uncover the truth and retrieve his kidnapped brother under the guidance of a secretive hacker friend. Combine preternatural reflexes, augmented tools, and the arsenal of fallen foes to tear down and dismantle the corporate titans of virtuality dealers at HEAVEN."

YOU CAN NEVER ESCAPE. RUINER IS COMING TO #NintendoSwitch WHEN?

01010011 01001111 01001111 01001110 You asked, we deliver. It took a while, but we're almost there. Get ready. Help us and SPREAD THE NEWS!#RUINER #ruinergame #nintendo #switch #cyberpunk pic.twitter.com/PuAmj1g4SJ — RUINER (@ruinergame) February 21, 2020

Ruiner is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and will soon be available on Switch as well. Below, you can continue to read more about the game, courtesy of an official breakdown of its key features:

Sophisticated & Brutal Combat: Ruiner features lightning fast combat that requires a delicate balance of overwhelming, brute force, and elegant strikes to overcome all manner of savage opponents. Blast through crowds or slow down time and hand select your points of attack before unleashing a storm of violence on the battlefield.

Cyberpunk Inspired Arsenal: Equip all manner of high-tech firearms and melee weapons to ruin all that oppose you. Employ state of the art gadgets like energy shield, dash augmentations, and the switch gun stun or hack the opposition onto your side of the fight.

Story-Driven Action: Violent confrontation is a means to an end and trust is a devalued currency in Rengkok as you navigate a senseless world with the help of a mysterious hacker friend.

Exceptional Soundtrack: Explore and battle to the intense beats of Khoven, DJ Alina, and famed anime composer Susumu Hirasawa (Paprika, Millennium Actress).

