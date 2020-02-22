Pathfinder Updates Its Gods and Magic for Second Edition

Lost Omens: Gods & Magic is another fantastic Pathfinder sourcebook with both player options and information about the core deities of the Inner Sea region. One of the main draws of Pathfinder, the fantasy-themed tabletop roleplaying game created by Paizo, is its fully developed Inner Sea region, which is filled with dozens of unique cultures and religions. Although Pathfinder players can choose to worship any deity, the game comes with a deep roster of unique gods who have strong relationships to the various ancestries detailed in the Pathfinder Core Rulebook. Now that Pathfinder has entered its Second Edition, Paizo has released a new Lost Omens: Gods & Magic sourcebook providing information on over a hundred different deities, along with some new feats and player options for those who choose to play as a worshipper of a specific deity.

One thing I appreciated from Lost Omens: Gods & Magic is that it's made for newcomers and serves as a handy reference for those looking to dig into Pathfinder lore. Although the book doesn't contain much new information about the gods that Pathfinder veterans haven't already seen in past publications, I like that newcomers can pick up this book and come away with a deep understanding of the pantheons, philosophies, and deities of the Inner Sea. Plus, all of the material can be found in one place instead of spread out over a decade's worth of older (and possibly out of print) publications.

While most of Lost Omens: Gods & Magic is focused on the lore of Pathfinder, the book also contains 18 new Domains for clerics to choose from, as well as a handful of new spells, a new background, a few new feats, and some new weapons and a few magic items. As expected, these are mostly keyed towards the various religions and gods of the Inner Seas, but the spells and a few of the items can be used by any adventurer.

I've always enjoyed Pathfinder's lore and I think releasing books like Lost Omens: Gods & Magic is a good idea. Since new players are sure to discover Pathfinder with the release of Second Edition, it makes sense to release some publications that help to introduce the deep lore of the world that they're about to explore. Lost Omens: Gods & Magic isn't necessarily a "must own" for Pathfinder players, but it is a good resource for GMs and players that want to learn more about the world of Golarion.

