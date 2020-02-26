Developer Reveals PS5 and Xbox Series X Feature That "Will Make a Difference"

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are set to release later this year, and while we don't have release dates for the console or price points, information about the pair of gaming systems -- especially the Xbox Series X -- have slowly but surely been surfacing. And one of the features developers are most excited about are the custom SSDs in both consoles, which will allow for considerably faster loading times, more realized open worlds, and much more.

According to Torn Banner Studios -- the studio behind the Chivalry series -- the team is excited about the SSD in both consoles, and the difference it will make for open-world games, as well as streaming.

[The SSD improvement] really depends on the type of game," said President and Lead Gameplay Designer Steve Piggott. "There's some games where that won't be a huge deal, but if you have anything that's open world or streaming, it really will make a difference."

As Piggott gets at, one of the big genres that will benefit from new SSD technology is open-world games. For one, open-world games, which typically have to load a lot of game up front, will be able to load faster. Further, this will allow developers to add more detail and systems to their open world without worrying about the loading times being too long.

As you may now, many high-end gaming PCs have been working with SSD technology for awhile, but most games haven't been utilizing the technology, because most games are being developed with multiple platforms in mind, as well as multiple skews of PC. However, with both major consoles packing SSDs, and more gaming PCs packing them as well, we should really start to see the full capabilities of technology soon.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What PS5 and Xbox Series X feature are you looking forward to the most?

H/T, Wccftech.

