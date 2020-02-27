Final Fantasy VII Remake Offers Free Goodies for Eating Candy

How much do you like Final Fantasy VII Remake, Tifa, and free stuff? Well, if you like these three things, get ready to get unhealthy. Today, Square Enix announced a new promotion for Final Fantasy VII Remake ahead of its release on PS4 this April. More specifically, if you buy two of any Butterfinger, Crunch, or Baby Ruth candy bars, starting on March 3, you will get a free Tifa PS4 theme.

That's it. Unfortunately, at the moment, the theme hasn't been revealed, so it's unclear if buying two of the aforementioned candies will be worth it. In fact, we don't even know if it's a static or dynamic theme. Further, it's unclear if it will be locked behind this promotion or whether it will be made available for purchase down the line.

As you may know, Final Fantasy has done many food-related promotions in the past, so it's not very surprising to see Square Enix pimping out Cloud for a Baby Ruth.

Butterfinger, Baby Ruth and Crunch will be doing a promotion with Final Fantasy VII Remake. If you buy any of these two products starting on March 3rd, you'll get free Tifa PS4 theme.https://t.co/TLZ5sc78nT pic.twitter.com/kWoZMHycxX — Pixelbuster (@Nitomatta) February 26, 2020

Final Fantasy VII Remake is poised to release worldwide on April 10 via the PS4. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming RPG remake, be sure to check out all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.

"The world is under the control of Shinra, a corporation controlling the planet's life force as mako energy," reads an official story pitch of the game. "In the city of Midgar, Cloud Strife, former member of Shinra's elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary lends his aid to the Avalanche resistance group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him."

Meanwhile, as you wait for Square Enix to deliver its highly-anticipated remake, don't forget there's plenty of games releasing this week ready to offer a distraction from the anticipation. For more on all of these new releases, peep our latest Out This Week.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.