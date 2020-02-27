The Division 2 Is Now Free-to-Play for Limited Time

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is currently free-to-play on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. More specifically, at the moment of publishing, the 2019 Ubisoft looter-shooter is free to download and play, and it will remain free-to-play until March 1. After this, the game will return to its normal price point. Meanwhile, if you played in the game's previous free weekend, all of your progress will carry over to this free weekend, which in turn will carry over into the actual game, if you choose to cop it after it's no longer free.

Now, its important to really note that this is not a free download, it's a free trial. In other words, if you download the game during this period, for free, you will lose access to it after said free-to-play period is over.

The free trial comes on the back of Ubisoft making the game literally $3 to purchase, which it did to hopefully inject a new swath of players into its base ahead of its meaty expansion, Warlords of New York, which will bring players back to New York City to hunt down Aaron Keener, the antagonist of the first game.

"While The Division was working to secure Washington, D.C., a familiar shadow fell over the streets of New York," reads an official pitch of the expansion. "Aaron Keener - one of The Division's original antagonists, as well as the first Division Agent to go rogue - has brought the factions of New York City under his control, and used them to conquer Lower Manhattan. With other rogue Agents and a lethal new viral strain at his command, Keener is poised to eradicate what little has been rebuilt since the catastrophic Black Friday pandemic. The battle to restore order continues, but now The Division has a new mission: Stop Keener at any cost."

Looking to jump into @TheDivisionGame? There's a free weekend headed your way! Preload is available NOW on Uplay. https://t.co/q3RCwzbRf6 pic.twitter.com/j4dudNATYy — Ubisoft Uplay (@UbisoftUplay) February 25, 2020

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more on the 2019 sequel, click here.

