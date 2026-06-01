Star Wars Jedi 3 Reveal Could Be Happening Very Soon

The reveal of Star Wars Jedi 3, which is the third entry in Respawn Entertainment’s popular action-adventure series, could be coming about quite soon. In the wake of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launching back in 2023, Respawn and publisher Electronic Arts confirmed that a new installment in the franchise would be happening in the future. Currently, we have yet to learn anything substantial about what this new game will center around, but it now sounds like this silence could be ending shortly.

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In a new episode of Insider Gaming Weekly, the show’s hosts speculated that Star Wars Jedi 3 could make an appearance in the coming days at Summer Game Fest, PlayStation’s new State of Play, or the Xbox Games Showcase. While not guaranteed to be shown off, this timeline would make quite a bit of sense given that the gap between Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was four years. Assuming that the same span of time were to play out between Survivor and the third entry, this would lead to the game launching in 2027.

As for what’s to be expected from the title, co-host and gaming insider Tom Henderson shared that he had previously heard Star Wars Jedi 3 would center around an older version of Cal Kestis. Although there was a time jump between the first two installments in the series, Henderson’s wording here suggests that the gap between the second and third games will be much more substantial. As such, the game could focus on a version of Kestis in his 30s or 40s, which would make its narrative potentially take place after the events of Return of the Jedi.

Perhaps the main thing preventing news on Star Wars Jedi 3 from being unveiled at this point in time is the existence of plenty of other Star Wars titles. Not only is Star Wars: Galactic Racer set to release later this year, but Respawn itself is co-developing the strategy game Star Wars: Zero Company. Because of this, Respawn might want to get Zero Company out the door before it looks to talk more about Star Wars Jedi 3.

Outside of these Star Wars games in mention, a handful of others are in the works as well. A remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is still in development at Saber Interactive, while a wholly new game tied to the IP, Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, was announced at the end of 2025. Meanwhile, Quantic Dream continues to work on the mysterious Star Wars Eclipse, although recent reports suggest that the project could be in trouble behind the scenes.

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[H/T Bespin Bulletin]