Xbox Game Pass Adds Perfect Game to Play With Friends

Microsoft, following the addition of two great games this week, has added a new game to Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One. More specifically, the official Twitter account for the subscription service has revealed that on Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now enjoy The Jackbox Party Pack 3, the third game in The Jackbox Party Pack series, which, like the name suggests, is a series of party games.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long the game will be available for Xbox One subscribers. Unfortunately, Microsoft doesn't divulge this type of information. It could be around for a few weeks, a few months, or a few years. So, if you're interested in checking it out, you should do this sooner rather than later.

For those that don't know: Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription service that costs $10 a go. In other words, $120 a year. As a subscriber -- whether on Xbox One or PC -- you get unlimited access to a vast and constantly evolving library of games that you can play as much as you want. In addition to this, you also get perks like exclusive discounts, the ability to play select games early, and more.

The Jackbox Party Pack 3 is the perfect game for any party, but it's especially perfect if your party is "The Jackbox Party Pack 3" themed oh and it's available today pic.twitter.com/N3JOGtiwru — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) February 27, 2020

"The threequel to the party game phenomenon features the deadly quiz show Trivia Murder Party, the say-anything sequel Quiplash 2, the surprising survey game Guesspionage, the t-shirt slugfest Tee K.O., and the sneaky trickster game Fakin’ It," reads an official pitch of the game.

If this game doesn't tickle your fancy, don't forget that plenty of new games released this week that may just tickle your pinky toes. For more on these new releases, be sure to take a quick gander at our latest Out This Week. Meanwhile for more news, rumors, and leaks pertaining to Xbox Game Pass -- and everything related to it -- click right here.

