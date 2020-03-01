Final Fantasy 7 Remake Cosplay Brings Tifa to Life

Final Fantasy VII Remake may have been delayed slightly, but that seemingly hasn't dampened the spirits of fans as they wait. The upcoming PlayStation 4 video game brings all of the iconic characters from the original to a new system with updated graphics, abilities, and more, but none of the changes are more clear than the character designs. Everyone, from Cloud to Red XIII, has seen a significant redesign, with each new one serving as an iteration on what came before. And, as it turns out, they make for some excellent cosplay.

As you can see below, 24-year-old Polish cosplayer Yukeshiro has shared their take on the game's Tifa Lockhart, the extremely punchy -- and popular -- character. While there have been a number of different versions of Tifa's costume over the years, the suspenders and pleated skirt are basically right out of the most recent redesign.

Here's how Square Enix describes Final Fantasy VII Remake on its official website:

"The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy.

"In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him.

"The story of this first, standalone game in the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE project covers up to the party’s escape from Midgar, and goes deeper into the events occurring in Midgar than the original FINAL FANTASY VII."

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now scheduled to launch on April 10th for PlayStation 4. Its timed exclusivity is expected to end the following year. It's currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it's known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. It would also appear that there will be a demo released for the upcoming video game of some sort in the near future, though nothing has been officially announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

