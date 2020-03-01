Pokemon Sword and Shield Players Can't Unsee Similarity Between Starters and The Powerpuff Girls

Are Pokemon Sword and Shield's three starters -- Sobble, Grookey, and Scorbunny -- inspired by The Powerpuff Girls? Almost certainly not, but some Nintendo Switch players can't unsee the similarities between the three starters and the three Cartoon Network characters. Over on Reddit, one user presented the evidence: three side-by-side photos comparing the six characters. Of course, the findings aren't that compelling, but there are some rather interesting similarities between the starters and their Powerpuff Girls counterparts.

Further, even the new mythical Pokemon that Game Freak recently revealed -- Zarude -- looks quite familiar to anyone who has seen an episode or two of The Powerpuff Girls. Of course, it would be a stretch to say Game Freak drew inspiration from the Cartoon Network show -- a huge stretch, in fact -- however, I have to admit, I don't think I can unsee it either.

Naturally, the best starter -- Scorbunny -- is most similar to Blossom, the best Powerpuff Girl. I'm not saying Blossom was cooler than Buttercup and Bubbles, but Blossom was cooler than Buttercup and Bubbles.

"Once the dust settles from the controversies stirred up over the summer, Pokemon Sword and Shield will be looked upon by fans fondly," reads a snippet from our official review of the games. "This is a great Pokemon game, one that, at times, pushes up against its self-imposed limitations and teases a new path for the Pokemon franchise. The real question coming out of Pokemon Sword and Shield is whether the Pokemon Company will build upon the newest innovations seen in the game and strive to keep the Pokemon franchise exciting and relevant, or if they'll just retreat to familiarity and disappoint a fanbase looking for reasons to keep playing for decades to come. Pokemon Sword and Shield is a half-step forward for the Pokemon franchise — we'll see if they put the other step forward with their next set of games, which could be critical to keeping some of its more jaded fans."

