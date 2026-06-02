5 Recent Games That You Can Beat In Under 20 Hours

Game development has grown, seeing longer cycles between games, and as a result, games themselves are becoming longer. Massive open worlds, endless side quests, and live service mechanics can make finishing a game feel like a long-term commitment rather than a weekend hobby. While there is certainly a place for sprawling adventures, many players are increasingly looking for experiences that respect their time while still offering memorable gameplay and compelling stories. Fortunately, several recent releases have struck that balance, offering complete campaigns that can be finished in less than 20 hours without sacrificing quality.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some of the best games released in the past few years prove that shorter adventures can be just as satisfying as lengthy epics. Whether you enjoy fast-paced action, platforming, first-person shooters, or post-apocalyptic exploration, there are plenty of options that can fit comfortably into a busy schedule. Games like these five deliver polished experiences with main stories that can be completed in under 20 hours, while also offering optional content for players who want to spend more time exploring everything they have to offer.

5) Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

image courtesy of saber interactive

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 delivers a pure adrenaline-filled adventure that perfectly captures the scale and violence of the Warhammer 40K universe. Players once again take on the role of Lieutenant Titus as he battles overwhelming Tyranid forces across war-torn worlds. The campaign typically takes around 10 to 12 hours to complete, making it a manageable experience compared to many modern action games.

Gameplay focuses on a blend of ranged combat and brutal melee encounters. Players alternate between unloading devastating weapons into massive alien hordes and charging directly into battle with chainswords and power weapons. The combat system rewards aggression while maintaining enough challenge to keep encounters exciting. The sheer number of enemies on screen creates genuinely impressive moments throughout the campaign.

The narrative is a continuation of Titus’ story while remaining accessible to newcomers. It embraces the grim darkness of the Warhammer 40,000 setting and provides plenty of spectacle along the way. While the main story can be completed in well under 20 hours, cooperative Operations missions and additional challenges offer reasons to keep playing long after the credits roll. Space Marine 2 can also be played co-op, meaning you can bring a friend along for the ride.

4) Doom: The Dark Ages

image courtesy of id software

DOOM: The Dark Ages serves as a prequel to the modern games in the series, and is perhaps the freshest take on the iconic franchise. Most players can complete the main campaign in approximately 15 to 18 hours, making it one of the more substantial entries on this list while still staying below the 20-hour mark. And like previous games, it is a wild ride from start to finish.

Combat remains the centerpiece of Doom: The Dark Ages. This time, players wield new medieval-inspired weapons and equipment alongside familiar firearms. The introduction of the Shield Saw creates a unique rhythm during battles, allowing players to block attacks, close distances quickly, and unleash devastating counterattacks. The result is a combat system that feels distinct while preserving the series’ relentless energy.

The game’s story expands the lore surrounding the Doom Slayer and his place within the larger universe. While narrative has never been the franchise’s primary focus, DOOM: The Dark Ages provides more context than previous entries without slowing the action. Players who enjoy hunting collectibles, mastering challenges, and uncovering secrets can easily extend their playtime beyond the main campaign.

3) Atomfall

Image Courtesy of Rebellion

Atomfall offers a unique take on the post-apocalyptic genre. Set in an alternate-history version of northern England following a nuclear disaster, the game combines survival mechanics, exploration, and mystery-solving into a compact adventure. Despite having vibes similar to the open-world series Fallout, most players can complete the primary storyline in roughly 12 to 15 hours, depending on how much exploration they pursue.

Gameplay encourages investigation rather than simply following quest markers. Players gather clues, interact with various factions, scavenge resources, and make choices that influence the journey. Survival elements add tension without becoming overwhelming, creating a steady sense of uncertainty as players uncover the truth behind the disaster zone.

The narrative is one of the game’s biggest strengths. Instead of relying on constant combat, Atomfall draws players in with environmental storytelling and character interactions. Discovering what happened to the region becomes the driving force behind the experience. Optional quests, hidden locations, and alternate outcomes provide additional content for those who want to spend more time exploring the world.

2) Super Mario Wonder

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Nintendo once again demonstrated why Mario remains one of gaming’s most enduring icons with Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The side-scrolling platformer introduces inventive mechanics and imaginative level design that constantly surprise players. The main adventure can generally be completed in around 10 to 12 hours, making it an ideal choice for gamers looking for a short and sweet experience, either single-player or co-op.

The game’s standout feature is the Wonder Flower system, which transforms levels in unexpected ways. Stages can suddenly come alive, shift perspectives, or introduce entirely new gameplay concepts. These constant surprises keep the experience fresh from beginning to end and showcase Nintendo’s creativity in level design. It is easily one of the most exciting and joy-filled platformers Nintendo has ever created.

Along with its colorful presentation, Super Mario Bros. Wonder also delivers a satisfying sense of progression as players work through the Flower Kingdom. While reaching the credits does not require a massive time investment, completionists can spend significantly longer collecting every Wonder Seed, uncovering secrets, and conquering optional challenges scattered throughout the game. The Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade provides further optional content for players to enjoy as well.

1) Astro Bot

image courtesy of sony

Astro Bot stands as one of the most acclaimed platformers released in recent years and easily provides one of the best experiences under 20 hours. It builds upon the charm of Astro’s Playroom while delivering a much larger adventure filled with creativity and nostalgia. Most players can finish the main story in approximately 10 to 15 hours, making it perfectly suited for those seeking a high-quality experience that does not overstay its welcome.

Gameplay revolves around inventive platforming challenges and creative uses of the PlayStation 5’s hardware features. Each level introduces new mechanics, gadgets, and ideas that keep the experience engaging throughout the campaign. The controls are responsive, the level design is consistently imaginative, and the pacing rarely slows down.

The narrative remains lighthearted but effective, providing a charming platform for Astro’s adventure. The game also celebrates PlayStation history through collectible characters and references that longtime fans will appreciate. While the main story is comfortably under 20 hours, players who aim to find every collectible and complete every challenge can easily double their playtime.

What are your thoughts on these games? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!