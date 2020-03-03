2020 BAFTA Games Awards Nominees Announced

The nominees for the 2020 BAFTA Games Awards are here! The British Academy Games Awards, if you're not familiar, is an annual set of awards in the same vein as GDC's awards, but with a slight focus on the United Kingdom. (There is, after all, a "British Game" category.) In general, the awards celebrate the best and brightest in video games from 2019 on an international level, and winners will be announced during a ceremony at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London on Thursday, April 2nd.

There are a number of different categories for video games to win a BAFTA, ranging from Artistic Achievement to Original Property and more. Arguably the most important BAFTA category, however, is Best Game, and the nominees this year are as follows:

CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM

LUIGI’S MANSION 3 Development Team - Next Level Games/Nintendo

OUTER WILDS Development Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision

UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team - House House/Panic

Interestingly, Control and Death Stranding lead the pack with 11 total nominations each, which is the highest for a single game in the history of the BAFTAs, but despite this, Death Stranding didn't make the Best Game category, which arguably means Control edges it out slightly. Additionally, the debut game from ZA/UM, Disco Elysium, clocks in at seven nominations total, which is a very good showing.

What do you think about the Best Game nominees? Are there any other 2019 video games you would have liked to see there? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

As mentioned above, the actual awards ceremony is set to take place on April 2nd at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. The event will be hosted by Dara O'Briain, and will be streamed live on Facebook, Twitcher, Twitter, and YouTube. You can check out how to watch all of that right here.

Keep reading to check out all of the 2020 BAFTA Games Awards nominees, broken down by category! You can also check out the BAFTA Games Awards website to see all of the nominees with extra information and imagery.