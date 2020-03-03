New PlayStation Plus Free Games Now Available

PlayStation Plus' new free PS4 games are now available to download for anyone who has a PlayStation Plus subscription. More specifically, if you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can currently download both Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces. Not only are these games 100 percent free for all subscribers, but as long as you stay subscribed, you can play both as much as you want, because they are yours to keep.

That said, make sure to download them sooner rather than later, because come April they will be replaced with new free games. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of what next month's free games will be, and this likely won't change until the end of this month.

For those that don't know: Sonic Forces debuted back in 2017. Unfortunately for Sega, the game marking the 25-year anniversary of the franchise was met with middling acclaim. Meanwhile, a year later in 2018, a remaster of Shadow of the Colossus was released. Unlike Sonic Forces, the remaster of the classic 2005 game was met with very positive acclaim.

Below, you can read more about both games, as well as peep trailers for each:

Shadow of the Colossus Remastered: "Shadow of the Colossus is a breathtaking journey through ancient lands to seek out gigantic beasts. Armed with only a sword and a bow, explore the spacious lands and unearth each Colossus, presenting a unique challenge to test your wits, determination, and skill."

Sonic Forces: "In Sonic Forces, the evil Dr. Eggman has conquered much of the world with help from a powerful and mysterious new villain named Infinite. Now, you must assist Sonic and build an army to reclaim the world as they fight against chaos and destruction."

If neither of these games tickle your fancy, don't forget there's plenty of other games releasing this week. They aren't free, but they may be what you're looking for. You can check out all of these new releases, courtesy of our latest Out This Week. Meanwhile, if you're wondering about what's on the horizon for PlayStation, be sure to peep our list of every confirmed PS5 game so far.

