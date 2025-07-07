Nintendo Switch Online Leak May Have Revealed the Return of Five Classic Games

Over the years, the Nintendo Classics apps have given users access to a number of beloved games spanning several older platforms. Last week, Nintendo Switch Online’s GameCube app added Super Mario Strikers, but it seems some clever fans may have deduced several games that are planned for the future. Nintendo released a trailer back in May outlining new features being incorporated into the N64 app. In the trailer, blurred box art images could be seen in the background, and fans think they might be offering hints at games that are planned to be released down the line.

Through their Discord, Vtuber @ImakuniVT has been working to deduce some of the blurred images in the background. While this is no guarantee, it appears that Donkey Kong 64, Forsaken, Rayman 2: The Great Escape, Glover, and the original Super Smash Bros. are all on the way. It’s worth noting that this is only speculation based on Nintendo’s own video, and there’s no way of knowing for certain when (or if) these games will arrive. However, for fans that have been eagerly hoping for more N64 games on Nintendo Switch Online, these would all be very welcome additions.

I started hunting with my Discord for what games Nintendo "accidentally" spoiled with the May NSO update video and this is what we have so far. Still trying to compare box arts, but this is what we have so far!! pic.twitter.com/V5IGDsaPFI — Risa | Kuni 🍀😈 VTuber (@ImakuniVT) July 6, 2025

Of these five games, Donkey Kong 64 and Super Smash Bros. both seem the most likely to actually be added to Nintendo Switch Online; after all, both games were available on the Virtual Console at one point and they were originally published by Nintendo. The only hurdle that could seemingly prevent Donkey Kong 64 from being added is the fact that it contains some content owned by Microsoft (notably Rare’s old Jetpac game). However, the company has allowed some of its games on Nintendo Switch Online already, including Banjo-Kazooie and Perfect Dark. The original Super Smash Bros. has no such legal hurdles preventing its addition, and its absence on Nintendo Switch Online has been glaring.

The other three games are all third-party titles, which makes their potential inclusion a bit more surprising. Many third-party developers have been hesitant to bring games to Nintendo Switch Online, as there’s more money to be made by bringing them to the eShop via remasters or compilations. Glover actually did get a remaster on Switch a while back, so it’s somewhat unusual to see it here. However, as Nintendo Life notes, Turok also has a Switch remaster and still got released on the N64’s M-rated app, so it’s possible we could see a similar circumstance with Glover. Speaking of the M-rated app, it’s worth noting that Forsaken did have an M-rating upon its original release in 1998, but an ESRB rating for the 2018 remaster (which never came to Switch) gave it a T-rating instead. Of these three games, Rayman 2: The Great Escape would probably make the best addition, given that the game received heavy praise upon its original release.

For now, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will have to wait patiently to see what gets announced. If all five of these games really are coming to the N64 Nintendo Classics app, it would be a welcome expansion. The N64 library is already pretty strong on the system, but there are so many beloved games still missing. Hopefully this is a sign that Nintendo has a lot more planned for the future.

