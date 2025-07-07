Killing Floor 3 Release Date, Special Editions, and Pre-order Bonuses Explained

Tripwire Interactive’s Killing Floor 3 is just a few weeks away. The cooperative survival horror first-person shooter will allow up to six players to team up against hordes of Horzine’s horrifically bioengineered Zeds. It looks to be a bloody, grotesque, and fast-paced experience that fans of the series will enjoy. It’s been nearly 10 years since the last entry, so at the very least, it’ll be a welcome change of pace from its predecessor, Killing Floor 2.

With Killing Floor 3 just around the corner, eager players are surely wondering when Tripwire Interactive plans to launch the game, what special editions are available, and if there are pre-order bonuses. We answer every one of those questions below, giving you all the information needed if you’re thinking about purchasing the upcoming cooperative first-person shooter.

Players looking to join up with Nightfall can begin their Zed slaying careers in Killing Floor 3 on July 24th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. For digital versions, players can expect to find it on their desired platform’s digital marketplace. Specifically for PC players, it is available via Steam and the Epic Games Store. In terms of pricing, the base game is $39.99 on all platforms, both physically and digitally.

Killing Floor 3 does have two special editions available to purchase on all storefronts. This includes the Deluxe Edition priced at $59.99, and the Elite Nightfall Edition priced at $79.99. Here is everything included in both editions:

Killing Floor 3 Deluxe Edition

“Shadow Agent” Specialist Skin Set

“Shadow Agent” Weapon Skin Set

Nightfall Supply Pass

1000 Creds

Killing Floor 3 Elite Nightfall Edition

“Shadow Agent” Specialist Skin Set

“Shadow Agent” Weapon Skin Set

Year 1 Premium Nightfall Supply Pass Access (4 Supply Passes)

3000 Creds

Are There Pre-Order Bonuses for Killing Floor 3?

There are pre-order bonuses for Killing Floor 3. It’s nothing too fancy, but is a little treat for players that decided to purchase the game in advance. Here are the pre-order bonuses available at both digital, and physical retailers including Best Buy, GameStop, and Amazon:

Killing Floor 3 Pre-Order Bonuses

“Flatliner” Weapon Skin Set

Fear the Reaper Weapon Trinket

Special Action Force Player Card

For GameStop customers, there is an exclusive Killing Floor 3 pre-order bonus in the form of the Clamefield Patrol Specialist Skin Pack. It looks to come with six different skins for players to use.

Are you excited for Killing Floor 3 in a few weeks? Let us know your thoughts about the upcoming first-person shooter in the comments below.