New PS5 Patent Sheds Light on DualShock 5's Big New Feature

A new PlayStation 5 patent has surfaced, and in the process has shed light on one of the PS5 controller's big new features: haptic feedback. Last year, Sony confirmed the DualShock 5 will come packing haptic feedback, alongside a slew of other features. According to PlayStation boss Jim Ryan, this feature is a game-changer for gaming on the PS5. That said, not many know how it actually works, which is what the aforementioned patent explains, at least partly.

What you need to know is that the PS5 controller will have programmable voice-coil actuators rather than the basic rumbling motor each grip of the PS4 controller has. This will provide not only way more varied feedback, but the feedback will change on the fly depending on what's going on in the game. This isn't new technology, but the PS5 controller is handling it a bit uniquely.

More specifically, the new patent reveals that the PS5 controller will have a "vibration control apparatus" that will communicate with a "vibration control section" in order to tweak the vibration levels on the fly. This isn't a new concept -- even basic motors had this -- but it's going to be far more intense and advanced in the PS5 controller.

"A method of controlling a vibration device according to the present invention, includes: a step of receiving a vibration instruction; and a vibration control step of vibrating the vibration device in accordance with content obtained by correcting the content of the received vibration instructions, in which the vibration control step, the correction content is determined in accordance with a user using the vibration device," reads an excerpt from the patent.

The patent also notes players will be able to tweak, adjust, and play with the intensity of the vibrations themselves, which will be especially key for competitive games. At the moment, it's unclear how extensive these player options will be.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime this holiday season. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how much the console will cost, but it could be upwards of $600. That said, if you're after some concrete information about the console, then check out our new article that provides a rundown on every single game confirmed so far for PS5.

H/T, Segment Next.

