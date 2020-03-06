New Star Wars: Project Maverick Details Revealed

This week, a new Star Wars game -- Star Wars: Project Maverick -- leaked. Since then, more details about what is presumably a PS5 and Xbox Series X game have surfaced. As you may know, the leak came courtesy of the PlayStation Store in Europe, which reveals that the listing was for a beta. In other words, not only did a beta listing leak the game, but it looks like EA is planning on releasing a beta for the title, which ties into the next reveal: there's multiplayer.

Not only are betas usually only for multiplayer games -- or at least games with multiplayer -- but there's a "Play Together" parameter, which also suggests multiplayer. Meanwhile, it's also confirmed there will be no PlayStation VR support, which means this will be a traditional gaming experience.

On top of this, Kotaku's Jason Schreier has confirmed that this is the new Star Wars game from EA Motive, which he describes as a smaller and unusual experience. Of course, this claim should be taken with a grain of salt, but the Kotaku journalist is typically seen as a very reliable source.

yes — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) March 4, 2020

As you may know, in the past EA has teased this game, referring to it as "very unique" itself. Again, we've known about this game for awhile, but we didn't know this newly leaked game was what EA Motive had cooking. That said, who knows when we will hear about this game. The fact a beta listing is already going up -- behind-the-scenes -- on the PlayStation Store suggests it could be coming sooner rather than later though. Above I suggested the game will be on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but it's possible it will also be on the PS4 and Xbox One, in addition to the PC.

At the moment, this is the only confirmed Star Wars game, though there are reports of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 already being in development, which lines up with what I've heard about what Respawn is up to over in California.

Anyway, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think this new Star Wars game is?

