The Last of Us HBO Series Producer Reveals His 20 Favorite Video Games

Today, HBO and PlayStation Productions announced that The Last of Us is being made into a TV show. At the helm of the project will be series creator Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, best-known for his five-part miniseries, Chernobyl. That said, not long after the announcement, some began wondering, is Mazin a gamer? The answer to this is: yes. Not only does Mazin enjoy playing games, but he appears to play them quite regularly.

Interacting with inquiring fans on Twitter, Mazin eventually revealed a list of some of his favorite games. Of course, The Last of Us is on here, as are classics like BioShock and Super Mario 64. Meanwhile, there's also some unexpected games on there, like Dishonored 2, which is critically-acclaimed, but, like its predecessor, is often forgotten on lists like these.

Below, you can check out the list for yourself, which is organized in no particular order, and seems to have been thrown together off the dome somewhat quickly.

The Last of Us The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Grand Theft Auto IV Grand Theft Auto V Fallout New Vegas Fallout 4 GoldenEye 007 Super Mario 64 BioShock Mass Effect Mass Effect 2 Mass Effect 3 Half-Life Portal Batman: Arkham City The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Star Raiders Dishonored 2 The Bard's Tale

In addition to the above 20 games, Mazin also gave a special shoutout to Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin's Creed Origins, Assassin's Creed Odysssey, MLB: The Show, Borderlands 2, and all of the great Telltale stuff.

Of course, the point of all of this is, yes, Mazin is a gamer. This doesn't necessarily mean he's better suited to bring The Last of Us to your TV, but it will give some gamers faith that the award-winning video game series will be reimagined not only well, but faithfully.

Elsewhere on Twitter, Mazin gave a fan his promise not to change Ellie. Meanwhile, he also revealed that he's been in talks of adapting the series for awhile.

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word from HBO on when the series could release, but it did note it's "coming soon." Of course, "soon" is pretty vague and subjective, but it does suggest we could see the series as early as next year.

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the upcoming TV show, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our previous coverage of the adaptation by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of Mazin's favorite games list?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.