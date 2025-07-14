Borderlands 4 Fans Get an Early Look at One Vault Hunter’s Skill Trees

A recent live stream revealed a skill tree for one of Borderlands 4‘s vault hunters. The Borderlands series is one of the biggest video game franchises out there and it keeps feeding fans with content. Not only are there now about to be four mainline games, but there are a handful of spin-off games. Of course, there’s also the ill-fated Borderlands movie which left a slight stain on the franchise, but generally, the games have been consistent and well-received. It has been six years since the last mainline Borderlands games, so fans are pretty pumped for Borderlands 4 to finally release.

With that said, Borderlands 4 is nearly here. The game will release in about two months and fans will get to sink many dozens of hours into the new shooter, which is looking like a pretty notable step up from its predecessors. Borderlands 4 is taking a lot of things that fans wanted to see in previous games and putting it in here. It’s a game that definitely appears to be made with the fans in mind, which is extremely ideal after a lengthy development. With that said, it’s still going to be the Borderlands experience fans desire with tons of guns, zany characters, and more.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about Borderlands 4, but a new Reddit post does answer one big question: What can we expect from the skill trees? A new post that pulls screenshots from a Chinese Borderlands 4 stream shows off every single skill in AMONs skill tree in the new game. There are quite a few skills, but it’s worth noting that all of the descriptions and names have been roughly translated, so they may not be 100% accurate. With that said, they still paint a pretty solid idea of what fans can expect from the skill tree for the Borderlands 4 character. You can view over 20 skills in the Reddit post below

Some of the skills are pretty basic like increasing reload speed or certain types of damages while others feel a lot more unique and exciting. AMON packs an axe which has a variety of skills associated to it. One skill allows him to throw and pick up the axe in addition to being able to deal both fire and frost damage with it. A lot of his more specific skills sound pretty exciting and will make him a fun character for those who like to get up close and personal with melee attacks in Borderlands 4.

Borderlands 4 will release on September 12th, 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2.