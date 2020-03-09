Mortal Kombat 11 Players Are Loving Spawn's Gameplay Reveal

Mortal Kombat 11’s big Final Kombat event introduced players to Spawn, the game’s next DLC fighter. His gameplay presentation was followed by the reveal of several skins for the character and one Spawn skin that’s not even for him. But skins and flashy presentations aside, it was his gameplay that Mortal Kombat fans cared about since that reveal determines the first impressions of the character and ultimately influences how many people will be picking up Spawn when he releases. Judging from the first reactions shared online, people love Spawn, so expect to see a lot of the guest fighter when he releases later this month.

Reactions to Spawn came swiftly with everyone from Todd McFarlane, the creator of Spawn, to those who know little to nothing about the character commenting on his appearance and his moves. Without even having laid hands on a controller to test out his power, some people are already declaring him to be the best guest fighter in Mortal Kombat, perhaps even in a fighting game overall.

You can see some of those best reactions below after the fighter’s reveal during Final Kombat, but be sure to check out his gameplay trailer for yourself to see what all the hype’s about.

Spawn releases in Mortal Kombat 11 as a DLC fighter on March 17th for those who have the Kombat Pack and on March 24th for those who want to buy him separately.