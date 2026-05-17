New Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Game First Details Reportedly Revealed

A new report has revealed the first details on a new Ghost Recon game. There have been rumors for a while of a new Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon game, but Ubisoft has yet to officially reveal anything. However, if the scuttlebutt that the game is going to release late 2026 or early 2027 is true, then Ubisoft is going to have to reveal the shooter soon, especially if it’s going to continue to leak like it is. Whatever the case, whatever Ubisoft is planning, we have word not just that the game exists, but its elevator pitch.

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The new report comes the way of a leaker by the name of Rogue I Tx, who has burst onto the scene not just with alleged inside information, but leaked media to back up the claims. How they obtained the leaked media is unclear, but it has left little room to doubt the validity of their claims.

Ready or Not-Inspired Ghost Recon

According to the leaker, the new Ghost Recon game is set to take heavy inspiration from the video game Ready or Not, a popular and tactical first-person shooter released in 2023 by VOID Interactive. For those that do not know, it is a spiritual successor to the SWAT series and puts a lot of emphasis on grounded realism, immersion, and atmosphere. To this end, it’s said the new Ghost Recon game is putting a lot of emphasis particualrly on realism, compared to previous installments in the series. It’s also said there will be more emphasis on stealth, environment, and squad tactics. To coincide with this, it is said there will be a more limited UI for a more hardcore experience.

Lastly, the rumor claims the new installment will take the Ubisoft series to Asia, though where in Asia precisely has not been divulged, which may suggest a less distinct location than something like Japan, China, South Korea, or India. To this end, it may be a more generic recreation of Asia generally rather than a specific country or region.

There is still no word on who is making the game. It is presumably Ubisoft Paris, given they have made the last two instalments in the series, Wildlands and Breakpoint, as well as some other games in the series before this. However, after Breakpoint bombed, it’s possible the studio has been moved off the series. In contrast, Wildlands was such a success that it presumably cancels out the flop of Breakpoint, keeping the studio on the series. Meanwhile, there is still no word of a reveal date or a precise release date.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.