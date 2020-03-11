DOOM Eternal Preload Times Announced

DOOM Eternal’s release date is less than a week away now, though like pretty much any other major release, players will have a chance to preload it early to make sure they’re playing right when it’s released. These preload times have been announced by Bethesda, and preloads are available either right now or will be available two days before the game launches, depending on what platform you’re on. The time the game will officially be unlocked was also announced, and like other digital releases, you’ll have to wait until March 20th – or right around it, depending on the time zone you’re in – to access the game.

If you’re planning on playing DOOM Eternal on the Xbox One next week, you’re in luck. Those players can go ahead and preload the game now if they’ve purchased it digitally. Everyone else has to wait, but with the preloads going live two days before the game’s release on each of the other platforms, the timing provides plenty of time to have the game downloaded.

Get ready for next week's launch of DOOM Eternal with pre-load times and system specs. https://t.co/SnviSK1DnW pic.twitter.com/H2mpwKUcj2 — DOOM (@DOOM) March 10, 2020

“Digital pre-load is now available on Xbox One,” Bethesda said. “Digital pre-load will start 48 hours before DOOM Eternal launches in your region on PlayStation 4, Bethesda.net (PC) and Steam (PC). Pre-load date and time discrepancies are due to platform policy differences.”

Depending on what area of the world you’re planning on playing DOOM Eternal in, you’ll have access to the game at different times when it unlocks. Bethesda shared a breakdown of all these various times which can be seen below.

PlayStation 4:

DOOM Eternal unlocks at 12:00am midnight, in your time zone, on March 20

In North America, DOOM Eternal unlocks at 12:00am midnight ET on March 20

Xbox One:

DOOM Eternal unlocks at 12:00am midnight, in your time zone, on March 20

In North America, DOOM Eternal unlocks at 12:00am midnight ET on March 20

In Mexico, DOOM Eternal unlocks at 1am ET on March 20

PC (Steam and Bethesda.net):

DOOM Eternal will unlock for each territory below at the following times:

In AU/NZ/Asia, DOOM Eternal unlocks at 7:01AM Pacific Time on March 19 (12:01AM JST March 20)

In Europe and rest-of-world, DOOM Eternal unlocks at 4:01PM Pacific Time on March 19 (12:01AM GMT March 20)

In North and South America, DOOM Eternal unlocks at 9:01PM Pacific Time on March 19 (12:01AM EDT March 20)

Stadia:

DOOM Eternal unlocks at unlocks at 12:01 AM Eastern Time on March 20

The system specifications for DOOM Eternal were also shared, so if you’re on the PC, you can check those specs to see if your setup is prepared for the game.

DOOM Eternal is scheduled to release on March 20th.

